Getting loans without repaying, Dating short men | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

You don't like short guys but WizKid is your celebrity crush.



Yewande just say you can't date me because I don't have money. — Olaitan☺️🌹 (@_olaiitan_) April 21, 2021

Yewande, Please na!

2.

I need a bank that can give me a LOAN and then leave me ALONE. — 🦋🐝Whyte_Witch🀄️🃏 (@Emperor_Damy) April 21, 2021

You and everyone in this country…

3.

May God help us o pic.twitter.com/EB8bTns10b — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) April 21, 2021

The irony of life…

4.

Since the corona couldn’t take you out, can I? https://t.co/SVumnCvu12 — Adonai (AJ) (@AdonaiOfLagos) April 21, 2021

Lmao…

5.

if this pandemic ever ends, i don't wanna see a single art piece/book/movie/song/poem about it — Shukii (@bisc00t) April 21, 2021

Lol… because, why???

6.

Wahala be like Lexus

7.

So na catfish i dey toast since pic.twitter.com/kVcQeCLOcR — OJORO🌴 (@therealojoro) April 21, 2021

Lmao.

8.

I hate working — Cyn (@uxcynn) April 21, 2021

Wahala for who hate work o

9.

kung Fu Panda Confused Panda pic.twitter.com/Ur1yOWnacQ — 🍷 Daddy Oyoyo (@daddyoyoyoo) April 21, 2021

lol

10.

Just because she is pregnant doesn't mean she had sex , stop judging our sisters. 💔 — JayNaija Blogger (@Jaynaijadotcom) April 21, 2021

Expecting another Jesus?