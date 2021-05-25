Getting a job to sustain fornication, Breaking the yoke of sapa | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

When you type "LOL" are you really laughing or it's just for culture? — IJEM 🌻 (@SoChukwumaijem_) May 25, 2021

For the culture, fam!

2.

I am grateful for this job. At least I am able to afford my fornication lifestyle. However, I don't think it should stop there, I want more rn.



No be fornication I con fornicate for life ffs. — IdrisOlaoluwa (@Isaakaba) May 24, 2021

Lol… Twitter people!

3.

lmao this shoot your shot group on clubhouse eh. y’all seem very thirsty, this aunty is just looking for money 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — KIZITOOOOO (@Kizitobabajide) May 25, 2021

Lol

4.

My dream was to go to school, be one rich guy in one fine office with mad fashion sense and handsome man but I stopped at the first one 🙂 — panpanpanpanpanpararan tuduntuntudun (@amnotyourdaniel) May 25, 2021

This dream sef get as e be

5.

I'm currently using anointing oil to fry my egg,



The yoke of Sapa must be broken! — DINA👽 (@iamdinareigns) May 25, 2021

Lol…

6.

‘Don't you f**king mess with me again! I've got nine lives MF!’ pic.twitter.com/3AT4fSGDZU — morning sun🌄 (@veva_peter) May 25, 2021

Lol

7.

Do Yoruba people know they can actually make phone calls with out shouting?? — SON OF OJO ANTICIPATES THE WILD LIFE EP (@mahdkrux) May 25, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

8.

Quarantine made me my best friend. I really be talk to myself all the time😂 — Juwon (@justjuwon_) May 25, 2021

Quarantine also affected your spellings, okay!

9.

“A friends father went to the doctors apt with his mother and found out she was diagnosed with Dementia over a year ago but she never told anyone because she forgot” — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) May 25, 2021

Lol…

10.

I wanna be your baby boy for life.😍 — Of Lay Lay🦅 (@therealloco2) May 25, 2021

Wahala for who nor wan grow o