Gender roles, Sharia in South West, Demolition respectability | Top non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria last week

The task of documenting the trajectory of conversation on non-binary issues – sexuality, gender, mental and emotional health, faith and spirituality and disability – is both a labour of love and duty for us at YNaija.

We collated tweets we saw from last week that fit the non-binary blog themes. Some of these tweets add to an existing conversation while others reveal a fresh perspective to the discussion:

A lot of the repercussions of the global pandemic – particularly with respect to its intangible impacts like the toll it took on our mental health – are still manifesting.

Had my first post COVID lockdown social anxiety today. My current conditioning is that i only feel safe in small spaces now

Went to campus and seeing people walk around and go about activities made me quite shaken,out of place and i just wanted to hide. — FOLA (@folarin_adafin) May 25, 2021

There a 1000+ ways gender roles are enforced in patriarchal societies. A classic example that persists to this day is the gate-keeping of all things ‘masculine’ by men to keep women out of it.

The way men gatekeep and harass women that like ''masculine'' things =annoying.

I like anime next thing mention the episode specific frame time in which naruto met juvia and danced ballet while eating ramen with Eren.

like wtf? https://t.co/5SNyKzTYQ4 — #Endpolicebrutality 🗣️🗣️ (@y_icey) May 26, 2021

Sometimes the violence of patriarchal societies doesn’t always manifest in physical form, it can be simply social ostracism. A too high price to pay for the social animals that we are.

One of patriarchy’s greatest tools is the sense of community it takes from you when you refuse to adhere. The possibility of losing the support of family, friends, religious communities, even strangers. The stigma, the judgement.



That’s the real fear. — You have no morals (@GarriCake) May 27, 2021

The cost of homophobia in the lives of LGBT+ persons – from loss of job opportunities to loss of home, extortion and outright murder – has gone undocumented for so long. Thankfully not anymore.

so, I found a house and the landlady asked for my social media handle. then and there, I knew I had lost the house.



two days later, I’ve gotten feedback from the agent



“I’m trying to get something else for you.



landlady said you are a lesbian and it’s a sin”



oh well. — Amara, the lesbian. (@the_amarion) May 24, 2021

There is a reason women and their allies at the forefront of the fight for gender equality have remained vocal about the harm in society’s continuing demand that women submit to their husband. Below is one example that hopefully drives the message home a bit more:

Well what do we have here? pic.twitter.com/c6k3w5KoTG — Bubee. (@Bubee_O) May 25, 2021

A win for crippling patriarchal societies’ tool of respectability, used to keep women in tow – lest they face scorn for not being virtuous women.

Woman : Aunty why are you wearing leg chain? Me: because I am a prostitute. Woman :* looks shocked AF * ends with wow 😂😂😂😂😂 — Yay TooN Day (@yay_tunes) May 26, 2021

A popular dishonest take used by privileged groups in oppressive societies – whether post-slavery era America or present-day Nigeria – is that if the oppressed pull themselves up by their bootstring they will be equals.

It seems this only works one way though.



Man is breadwinner = He's the head of the household, deserves respect, is the authority.



Woman is breadwinner = Should show humility, defer to husband's decision to maintain him as the authority. https://t.co/Oqnt2gDpt2 — Simi (@SimiAsIam) May 26, 2021

The gospel truth is that sexism has no regard for status.

The major reason men disrespect women is bcos women are seen as inferior & deserving of less respect.

Any attempt for women to grow beyond what society intend is seen as rebellion bcos how dare you rise above your lowly place?

The “funding” excuse is the usual “let’s blame women” — Rah🦄 (@Rahms__) May 27, 2021

A video of Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST) male students openly harassing female students for wearing Abaya has forced many to examine the price of honouring society’s demand for female modesty.

“Once a society decides that a woman's body provokes sin in men, no amount of covering will ever be enough.” — bunmᴉ (@bunmi_grey) May 27, 2021

Omo! If we are fighting for the right to wear abaya now, imagine people that choose to wear jeans and short skirts. Can we now agree that the North is unsafe for women? — Remedios the Beauty (@hassana_maina) May 27, 2021

Northern Nigeria remains a case study for the dangers of hopping on the slippery slope of yoking religion with governance in multicultural and multi-religious societies. Hopefully, we never repeat history.

There are many Muslims who don't want this. Many Muslims who drink alcohol. Many who do not want to be told by a hisba that their haircut is unIslamic. Many don't want to be chased down and flogged because they ate during Ramadan. It is 2021. No one should be enforcing religion. https://t.co/2wEOJBdlkl — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) May 28, 2021

Jara

Gender roles are prisons for men and women alike. The difference is that men unlike women get a licence to mock women for the very norms society forces them to conform to.

Nigerian men will invoke “good pussy,” “good food,” “for peace to reign,” “Happy wife, Happy life,” etc. etc. instead of just admitting that they also enjoy soap operas. https://t.co/emJ0K3o3N5 — Ani Kayode Somtochukwu (@Kayode_ani) May 28, 2021