Gbajabiamila, Saraki, Dakuku Peterside, Simon Kolawole, Banky W, Seun Awogbenle, Others for Dialogue on Nigeria’s Vision

Youth advocate, Seun Awogbenle has disclosed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritine Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Peterside Dakuku and Founder/CEO of Cable Newspapers, Simon Kolawole are some of the Speakers expected at the intergenerational dialogue, marking the public presentation of ‘The Urgency of Now,’ a book written by Seun Awogbenle.

In a statement released Sunday in Lagos, Awogbenle said other speakers at the Intergenerational dialogue, include the Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Akin Oyebode; Singer, Filmmaker and Politician, Bankole Wellington (Banky W); Humanitarian and Strategist, Sally Suleiman and brand strategist, Chalya Shagaya.

The event, which will hold on Saturday, June 19 by 10:00am will be anchored by Journalist and communications strategist, Sulaiman Aledeh.

Disclosing the theme of the dialogue, ‘The Vision Nigeria Needs,’ Awogbenle said the idea of the intergenerational dialogue is consistent with his argument in the book, and that while vision is in the purview of young people, there is a need for cooperation across generation and demography to identify common solution to our challenges and build consensus.

“Beyond the need for intergenerational cooperation as an important requisite for visioning, I also think that this is a very sobering and challenging time for our country. There is a need for all of us to come together across ages, to demonstrate that for all our differences, we are all in this together, as men and women, young and old. We must show the world that we can pull back from the brink and put our country back on the path of progress.

“This time affords all of us an important opportunity to tap into the strength, inventiveness, and dynamism of young people, and leverage the depth and experience of the old order as the foundation for reimagining Nigeria. Above all, this is a time for truth telling and frank conversations. It is not a time for recrimination, blame game or name calling, we must rally ourselves to pull together through this time.”

He concluded that he is confident about the dialogue offering an opportunity for not just introspection, but offering ideas on the way forward for Nigeria at this critical time.

Awogbenle had in May announced his new book, ‘The Urgency of Now; Why Nigeria needs a Vision of Prosperity and Liberty.’ A book with a foreword by the Founder/CEO of Cable Newspapers, Simon Kolawole.

The book with 10 chapters harps on the imperative of visioning, leadership, youth participation and active citizenship. Awogbenle was quoted as saying that “in the face of the present uncertainty and unending agitation, he is convinced that what Nigeria needs is a vision, not secession or division.”

The statement requests would be attendees at the event to register using the zoom link https://bit.ly/3ckbH0x