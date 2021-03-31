Garba Shehu: Buhari not a medical tourist, INEC: We’ll continue to register new parties | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Garba Shehu: Buhari not a medical tourist

Presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has cleared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s current trip to the United Kingdom is not for medical tourism – The Cable reports

Speaking on Tuesday, 30th March, in a Channels Television programme, Shehu disclosed that the president has maintained a relationship with his doctors in the UK for over 30 years.

“I think that, unfortunately, there is the misconception of the president’s trip, seen in the context of medical tourism. President Buhari is not a medical tourist — if somebody has kept retainership with medical experts; we are talking about 30 years and plus,” he said.

Tinubu: Recruitment of 50 million youths comment, an error

Spokesman, Tunde Rahman, for All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has stated that the comment made by his principal about the Federal Government recruiting 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army was an error – The Punch reports

In a statement on Tuesday, 30th March, Rahman said the former Lagos State governor “seeks the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the armed forces and not the 50 million that was mentioned in error”.

INEC: We’ll continue to register new parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would continue to register new political parties as long as they meet the stipulated requirements by the commission – The Guardian reports

Aminu Idris, The Head of Department, Election and Party Monitoring, said this, Tuesday, 30th March, at a roundtable on modalities for measuring political parties’ performance in Nigeria.

“INEC still operates and will continue to operates by the law. If the laws allow parties to be formed, INEC will not stop the process of party registration. I think the task for us is that we still register parties based on their ability to meet requirement for registration,” he said.

Court delivers judgment on IGP Adamu’s tenure extension April 16

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, 30th March, resorted to fixing April 16 for judgment in the suit challenging the extension of the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu – Premium Times reports

Judge Ahmed Mohammed, fixed the date after parties to the case adopted their written addresses.

Ugochukwu Ezekiel, the plaintiff’s lawyer, and the counsel for Mr Adamu, Alex Izinyon, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, told the court on Tuesday that they were ready for the hearing of the suit having successfully served the 4th defendant with their processes.

Fed Govt declares April 2, 5 public holidays

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, has declared Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5 as public holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebration – The Nation reports

Announcing the dates, the minister urged Christians to always exhibit the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.