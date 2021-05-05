FreeDesmondElliot, Blaming foolishness on the Zodiac Signs | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Bro things don cost, if you visit me and I give you pure water, suck am judiciously, you fit no see another one — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒 ❼🌍 (@krisayyor) May 5, 2021

Periodt!

2.

If you be mumu, accept say you be mumu. Don’t blame your mumu on zodiac sign. “I’m Taurus, we borrow money and might forget to return it”. Abi ori n ta e?! Where my 2,500 before I pinch your nose. — SHANK COMICS🌝 (@Obacruze) May 5, 2021

Lol… Wahala for who blame Zodiac Sign o

3.

Satan dey trend but between you and I we know say Na Desmond Elliot dey disguise. pic.twitter.com/ORhzjTEchs — Rayo Kasali #TheAether (@RayoKasali) May 5, 2021

What is this tweet?

4.

Electric pole for road..dem say na Desmond Elliot commission am pic.twitter.com/unB9qcIWkU — ÒLÒLÁDÉ (@OLOLADE098) May 5, 2021

When are we going to leave Desmond Elliot alone? #FreeElliot

5.

📁Music

📁Gospel Songs

📁Praise and Worship

📁Tope Alabi

📀Sexy Ebony Teen Gets Fucked By Step Brother In HD.mp4 — maybe smada? (@SuperSmada) May 5, 2021

Lol… Lord have mercy!

6.

A reminder that going to that rich, classist, elitist university doesn’t make you more qualified for that job than others.



It’s just a loud reminder of a broken system. A torn society. — Michael Faya (@themichaelfaya) May 5, 2021

Wahala for who go UNILAG o

7.

Who noticed that men are no longer persuasive? Once they ask you out and you say NO……… Case close

🤣🤣🤣 — Adebusayo Adeyemi (@DeeBeeVilla) May 5, 2021

I can’t come and kee myself

8.

I need to eat ewa agoyin in this Ibadan or am die. — Olakunle Ologunro (@KunleOlogunro) May 5, 2021

lol…

9.

You can't be broke and be hoping to have a stress free life — MICHAEL🐾 (@crawldarkk) May 5, 2021

Why reminding us?

10.

Yoruba people will be using language to insult you and still maintain a smiling face… 😏Ogun lip you there‼️ — DINA DELA CRUZ👽 (@iamdinareigns) May 5, 2021

Effortlessly!