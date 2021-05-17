Flea market attractions in Plateau State

Plateau State is home to some of Nigeria’s most fascinating markets and antique shops. Many companies have begun to integrate exhibits and other similar activities into their marketing strategies, even holding some of their product presentations in these venues. There are many places in Plateau where one can find cool thrift items; this article lists a few to consider for your next marketing event:

Terminus, Jos Main Market: The Jos Main Market, also known as the Jos Terminal Market, was a state-of-the-art market in Jos, Nigeria’s capital. It was regarded as West Africa’s largest indoor market. It was established by Joseph Gomwalk, the first Military Governor of the old Benue-Plateau State, and served as a hub for the selling of a variety of goods, including cosmetics and clothes. Bukuru Market: On Saturdays, the market is particularly crowded. It’s known for its low-cost vegetables, Irish potatoes, and second-hand clothes and shoes, which the locals refer to as “gwanjo”. All is within walking distance, from building materials to grains and foodstuffs, as well as local soup ingredients, processed foods, and meat. It’s crowded, and finding a parking spot is difficult, but the roads are in good shape, and the market is easily accessible. Tuduwadan Market: In this market, a variety of commodities are on display for exchange; They include everything from agricultural products to specialized items. This is a market where you can buy and sell things like food, clothing materials, and cosmetics at a lower price. Katako Market: It is well-known for providing high-quality secondhand clothes. The majority of this apparel is probably first-grade, which has not been sold in its country of origin and has been imported here to be sold at a lower price. Grains of all kinds are available at reasonable rates. Clothing and shoes, as well as plastics and other household products, are on hand. Railway market: The Railway Market is located further down Murtala Muhammed Way, adjacent to the Nigerian Railway Corporation. Boutiques may be found here where you can purchase clothing, shoes, bags, belts, sunglasses, and a variety of other accessories.

