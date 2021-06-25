Five days to go until the Call to Entry for the MTF Academy 2022 closes

Tick Tock! The countdown has begun to the end of the application for the MTF Academy Class of 2022! Five days – that’s all the time left for you to register for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy!

The Academy is offering eligible applicants, emerging filmmakers with industry experience or relevant post-school qualification in film, who are passionate about telling their stories, an opportunity to sharpen their television and film production skills. Like in 2018 and 2019, 20 students alongside select members of the public will get to participate in the MTF Masterclasses which are powered by various international partners including Dolby, CBS Justice and Jasco Broadcast Solutions to name a few.

The illustrious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA) continues its commitment as an MTF partner, to award its annual 8-week NYFA Scholarship at the New York Academy to the top-performing student.

So, if you know you have passion for film production and you believe you have what it takes to be the future of Africa’s creative industry, don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity!

Simply follow the 5 steps below and you can be on your way to achieving the dream of a life time. 

Step 1: Go to  https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome and click on the ‘APPLY’ tab at the top to register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email. Also check your junk/spam folder if you don’t receive the notification.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTFwebsite, where you will then ‘LOGIN’ to start the application process. You can also go straight to ‘login’ if you previously registered in 2019 and use those details to logon.

Step 3: Once the application tab opens, click on ‘START THE APPLICATION PROCESS’ and fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also, make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation in PDF or Word doc format.

Step 4: Click SAVE and COMPLETE the application process.

Step 5: It’s a wrap! You will get an e-mail in your inbox to confirm successful registration. You can join the conversation using the following hashtags: #MultiChoiceTalentFactory #MTFClassOf2022Entries #IgnitingAfricasCreativeIndustries

