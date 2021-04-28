First Laden: Remi Tinubu incurs wrath of Nigerians over ‘side remarks’ at the Senate | The #YNaijaCover

Ever heard of insecurity that affects only members of a particular party in Nigeria? You probably have not.

Has someone ever whispered to your hearing, news about criminal activities in Nigeria that affect only members of the main opposition party? If your answer is again in the negative, you probably need to put your ears more to the ground.

The lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Remi Tinubu, on Tuesday, described Smart Adeyemi, as “wolf in sheep’s clothing” for daring to call out the President Buhari administration over his handling of the national security crisis.

An emotion-laden Senator Adeyemi in his contribution to a motion on security at the red chamber, noted that the current crisis “is the worst instability we are facing.”

According to the Kogi West Senator, “I’m a party man and I’m supporting APC but it has gotten to a point that as supporters we cannot keep quiet.”

“This is worse than the civil war,” he stressed.

The development, especially the ‘side remark’ made by Senator Tinubu who was seated just beside him, asking if he was in the PDP; drew the ire of many Nigerians who have been distressed in recent weeks by heavy reports of crime, violence and terror across the federation.

“Are you in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party)? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?” she said.

For many, it was distasteful for an aspiring First Lady to speak with such absence of empathy, not to talk of a ‘people’s representative.’ They rebuked her for daring to discourage her colleague who spoke truth in the midst of a deafening silence among the parliamentarians.

On Monday alone, there were over 15 reports on violence across the country including the alarm by Governor Sani Bello of Niger, that Boko Haram had hoisted its flag in Shiroro, a prominent local council area in the state.

Beyond the scathing criticism Senator Tinubu received across social media, not only should it worry every thinking Nigerian that a representative of the people uttered such, it may be yet another evidence that the current political class are only interested in the next general elections. Otherwise, why is no lawmaker, despite the unprecedented chaos going on, putting the option of impeachment on the table as though the constitution forbids it?

On the next general elections, we may never understand what an aspirant (to whatever office) seeks to do with power, if the little office they currently occupy cannot be used to demonstrate love and empathy for the people they lead? We can’t afford another absentee public servant like the current tenant at Aso Rock.



With the remark of the Lagos Central Senator, her husband’s (Bola Tinubu) rumoured presidential ambition once again received humongous backlash. One advice for the APC National Leader however, is as follows:

If he really cares about brightening his chances at the polls, he may need to enrol his darling First Laden… Apologies, I meant *First Lady,* in some master classes on how not to offend Nigerians; especially in a time as this.

We hope Nigeria overcomes before 2023.