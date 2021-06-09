Fireboy DML muses on life’s issues on visuals for ‘Airplane Mode’

Fireboy DML has just released the visuals for Airplane Mode, a track off his sonically expansive debut album Apollo last year.

Directed by Clarence Peters, Airplane Mode is a Afro-RnB triumph that finds Fireboy DML musing about the human condition – loneliness, peer pressure, competition, finances etc. With infectious lyrical melody, he captures the configuration of issues one is bound to face. In Fireboy’s case, it becomes a thorny space to navigate, given his youth and fame.

”So may things wey dey bother man,” he sings, ”Stress from friends and family and brotherman,”

The video, with its dark, greyish air of melancholy, incorporates the elements that Fireboy sings about. He justs want to be on Airplane Mode with his thoughts. Do not disturb.

Watch the video below.