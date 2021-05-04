Finding a God-fearing sugar mummy, How to get your crush | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Faking phone calls to get out of uncomfortable situations >>>>>>. — Senior Man OA ✨ (@Biisi96) May 4, 2021

Saving lives since ’95

2.

I dey fight poverty, make i still come dey fight for your love. How many sword 🗡 i get??????? — Engr. Anietie Akpanumoh ⁶𓅓 (@Tukooldegreat) May 4, 2021

Lol… wahala like star wars

3.

Where can i find a God fearing sugar mummy?😭😭 — AyowithThevibe (@ayo_mideyy) May 4, 2021

Lol…

4.

Y'all literally misuse the word LITERALLY, like is that the only English you know?? — Lhin_dar✨🦋 (@lhin_dar) May 4, 2021

What she literally said.

5.

How una dey take do this leg thing? 😩 — Ada❤😈 (@_lightchoco_) May 4, 2021

Lol… It’s not in your DNA

6.

What can you do for an hour without getting tired? — Miracle #Endsars (@MiracleShadrack) May 4, 2021

That’ll be receiving credit alert!

7.

one artist that left me outside his gate one time dey find collab now, go collaborate with your gateman. Ode — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) May 4, 2021

Lol. It’s the last part for us!

8.

she didn't show up. had to sell the extra movie ticket. it was my birthday https://t.co/C7SiB9AEof — – bandito (@ogheneyxle) May 4, 2021

On your birthday? Sorry bro…

9.

I no get ginger again, Na garlic remain 🤧 https://t.co/dnTnLo3hVa — ℙ𝕤𝕪ç𝕙o 👽 (@PsychTory1) May 4, 2021

Lol…

10.

It is my pleasure to make sure my crush breaks up with her boyfriend to meet me her husband — Dr. Uchiha Winter Soldier❄🕊💀🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) May 4, 2021

The violent take it by force.