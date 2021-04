Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol.. Please leave this space.

2.

I was paid 1 Ejikem in my first salary job. Now I earn about 200 Ejikem’s monthly.



If you can dream it, you can achieve it. — Ibe (@meettheRichard) April 5, 2021

Lol…

3.

“It's a small world.. It's a small world.”



Up till now I haven't met Dangote. 😂😂 — ᴘᴜʙᴇʀᴘʜᴏɴɪᴄ (@cee_4our) April 5, 2021

The lies the world tell… We know!!!

4.

The main story: "two girls fought over 5k"



Blogger's headline: "two girls fought over ejikem" — Akortainment (@akor_attah) April 5, 2021

Vibes and Insha Allah…

5.

Can we end this war?

Ass=Boobs — Im•brokedontstress_me (@terrificprodig1) April 5, 2021

Oh was there a war?

6.

Americans: Louisiana

Pidgin: Louis see Anna pic.twitter.com/ABHO4GVyZ0 — Edago 🌹 (@iam_edago_) April 5, 2021

Lol. What is this tweet…

7.

Which path does a mad person like taking? A psychopath. — Eniola (@eniola_xoxo) April 5, 2021

Lol…

8.

How you go give me 5 missed calls? Even God sef na 3 missed call he give Samuel. You want to outdo your Maker? — Akortainment (@akor_attah) April 5, 2021

Lol…

9.

i remember this guy was eating me out and my period started half way through, but he just kept slurping my blood ♥️ https://t.co/aAmbLGjChu — slim ebony (@vlptuouz) April 5, 2021

What? Brothers, how far??

10.

Just step out of your gate to receive fresh air in this Lagos fiam 1 Ejikem don go — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) April 5, 2021

Lol…