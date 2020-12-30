Fidelis makes debut with ‘Want This’

Canadian-based Nigerian singer Fidelis has released his debut single Want This just before 2020 grinds to a halt. Want This is a RnB song that finds Fidelis singing about not giving up on this dreams, and finding strength from within.

”For me, music has always been about passing on a message. Creating a space for anyone who listens to my music to feel somewhat easy, warmer, and to feel the less-cold sides of this world we are living in. I try to make music that makes people feel that. It’s very relatable. It helps people feel better about what they are going through. And it tells them that there are other people like them out there and they aren’t alone.” Fidelis told The Guardian in an interview.

With just this song in his catalogue, we can’t wait to see what Fidelis makes next in 2021.