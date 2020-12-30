Fidelis makes debut with ‘Want This’

Fidelis

Canadian-based Nigerian singer Fidelis has released his debut single Want This just before 2020 grinds to a halt. Want This is a RnB song that finds Fidelis singing about not giving up on this dreams, and finding strength from within.

”For me, music has always been about passing on a message. Creating a space for anyone who listens to my music to feel somewhat easy, warmer, and to feel the less-cold sides of this world we are living in. I try to make music that makes people feel that. It’s very relatable. It helps people feel better about what they are going through. And it tells them that there are other people like them out there and they aren’t alone.” Fidelis told The Guardian in an interview.

With just this song in his catalogue, we can’t wait to see what Fidelis makes next in 2021.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-ed Editor December 14, 2020

Why Tems and Omah Lay should take responsibility as Nigerians push for their freedom in Uganda

After the news of the arrest of Tems and Omah Lay for having an unauthorised concert in Uganda broke on ...

Kola Muhammed December 7, 2020

Gender bias or queer issues? | Temmie Ovwasa’s experience at YBNL suggests the industry has a long way to go on inclusion

The recent boom in the number of female music stars seemed to have quelled some growing agitations on female marginalisation. ...

Kola Muhammed December 4, 2020

Flavour’s new album and all the new songs for your weekend playlist

The business end of the week is here and for many people, it’s a deserved break from work and similar ...

Bernard Dayo December 4, 2020

Songs of the Week: Falz’s Squander, Rema’s Peace of Mind, Mayorkun’s Your Body and more

Flavour has just released his seventh project Flavour of Africa today, a 16-track album featuring Beenie Man, Phyno, Tekno, Fally ...

Kola Muhammed December 3, 2020

Why foreign media have a different perspective of Nigerian albums

In the space of one week, two albums of two separate Nigerian singers were adjudged by the foreign media to ...

Ado Aminu December 3, 2020

Review: Temmie Ovwasa’s debut album is irreverent and unapologetically gay

At first glance, when you see her in her element – surrounded by positive energy and kindhearted interaction, Temmie Ovwasa ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail