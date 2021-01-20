FG to pay 24.3 million ‘poor Nigerians’ N729bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG to pay 24.3 million poor Nigerians N729bn

The Federal Government on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 said about 24.3 million ‘poor Nigerians’ will be beneficiaries of N5,000 each for a period of six months – The Punch reports

Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, disclosed this at the inauguration of the Federal Government’s emergency intervention database for the urban poor.

INEC considers making NIN compulsory for voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in a report on The Punch, is considering making the National Identity Number, NIN a precondition in the registration of voters commencing in a few weeks.

According to the reports, an undisclosed national commissioner at INEC disclosed this during an interview with the publication on Tuesday, 19 January 2021.

Presidency kicks against Akeredolu’s order on herdsmen

The presidency has kicked against the directive of Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who gave herders a seven-day ultimatum to vacate forests in the state – The Cable reports

The governor, claims his decision was informed as a result of the rising insecurity in the state. Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, 19 January 2021, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said the action could set off a chain of events “which the makers of our constitution foresaw and tried to guard against”.

Udo Ekpenyong, Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman, reportedly dies from COVID-19

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Mr Udo Ekpenyong is reportedly dead – Daily Post reports

A family source disclosed that he died early hours of Tuesday, 19 January 2021 in Uyo due to COVID-19 complications.

COVID-19 Update