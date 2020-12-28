FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos shuts down Silverfox, Landmark, 10 others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, announced that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted on Sunday, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos that the total shutdown had to be lifted because the contractor was able to fast-track the delicate task they needed to execute.

He said that the initially scheduled 72 hours timeframe was achieved within 48 hours, hence the reopening to traffic 24 hours ahead of schedule.

“We have completed the casting of the three number expansion joints on Third Mainland bridge. Therefore, the bridge shall be opened at 12:00 midnight Sunday 27th December, and no longer Monday 28th December. That is 48 hours and no more 72 hours,” Popoola said.

Kidnapped Kaduna PFN chairman, wife freed

Emmanuel Bako, Kaduna state chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and Cindy, his wife, who were kidnapped by gunmen have been freed.

Gunmen had kidnapped the cleric and his wife at a prayer camp at Fadan Kagoma, near Kafanchan in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, revealed that security agencies informed the state government that the preacher and his wife were released by their abductors on Sunday afternoon.

Lagos shuts down Silverfox, Landmark, 10 others for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Lagos State Government has shut down some night clubs and event centres in the state for failing to observe COVID-19 guidelines.

The facilities were shut by officers of the Lagos State Safety Commission while monitoring compliance with the government’s directive on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria during the holiday.

Some of the facilities that were shut during the operation include DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club amongst others.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who led the operation described the establishments as recalcitrant, saying they broke the government’s seal and continued partying.

Gunmen murder traditional ruler in Enugu

The traditional ruler of Oruku community in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State, Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, has been shot dead by armed men who claimed to be policemen from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The ‘policemen’ led by one Inspector Danladi, also took away one Mr. Agozie Ani from the Oruku Townhall where the deceased traditional ruler was addressing a meeting of the natives.

The armed men, who invaded the venue of the meeting in an SUV and a Sienna Bus at about 2 pm on Boxing Day, according to an eyewitness, moved into the hall and sought to see the royal father. They were reportedly escorted to the Townhall by three natives and left with the same vehicles that brought the armed men.

NCDC confirms 838 new COVID-19 cases

838 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



FCT-297

Lagos-253

Plateau-82

Kaduna-57

Katsina-32

Nasarawa-31

Kano-25

Gombe-24

Oyo-8

Rivers-8

Zamfara-7

Ogun-4

Bauchi-4

Edo-4

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1



84,414 confirmed

71,034 discharged

1,254 deaths pic.twitter.com/UeZ43VtOPH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 27, 2020