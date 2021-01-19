FG releases N10bn targeted for local production of COVID-19 vaccine | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG releases N10bn targeted for local production of COVID-19 vaccine
Minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, has stated that the federal government has approved the release of N10 billion to support local production of the COVID-19 vaccine – The Cable reports
Speaking on Monday, 18 January 2021 at the press briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, the minister pointed out that the country is making arrangements to ensure improved access to the vaccine when available.
School Resumption: NUT to meet Thursday over COVID-19 Protocols
Following the official resumption of schools on Monday, 18 January 2021, The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has said it would on hold a meeting on Thursday about the pandemic and compliance with COVID-19 protocols in schools across the country – The Punch reports
Mike Ene, Secretary-General of the NUT, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, as primary and secondary schools in many states reopened with partial compliance on theCOVID-19 safety rules.
COVID-19: More vaccine for Nigerians by March – Health Minister
Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s health minister has stated that efforts are ongoing to secure about 10 million more doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians – Premium Times reports
The minister, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing, on Monday, said the viral vector vaccine could be supplied as from March 2021.
We are focused on security, economy, anti-corruption – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian government on security, economy and anti-corruption – Daily Post reports
The President added that his administration would continue to ensure the enthronement of democracy and good governance on the African continent.
COVID-19 Update
