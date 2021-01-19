FG releases N10bn targeted for local production of COVID-19 vaccine | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG releases N10bn targeted for local production of COVID-19 vaccine

Minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, has stated that the federal government has approved the release of N10 billion to support local production of the COVID-19 vaccine – The Cable reports

Speaking on Monday, 18 January 2021 at the press briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, the minister pointed out that the country is making arrangements to ensure improved access to the vaccine when available.

School Resumption: NUT to meet Thursday over COVID-19 Protocols

Following the official resumption of schools on Monday, 18 January 2021, The Nigeria  Union of Teachers, NUT, has said it would on hold a meeting on Thursday about the pandemic and compliance with  COVID-19 protocols in schools across the country – The Punch reports

Mike Ene, Secretary-General of the NUT, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, as primary and secondary schools in many states reopened with partial compliance on theCOVID-19 safety rules.

COVID-19: More vaccine for Nigerians by March – Health Minister

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s health minister has stated that efforts are ongoing to secure about 10 million more doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians – Premium Times reports

The minister, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing, on Monday, said the viral vector vaccine could be supplied as from March 2021.

We are focused on security, economy, anti-corruption – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian government on security, economy and anti-corruption – Daily Post reports

The President added that his administration would continue to ensure the enthronement of democracy and good governance on the African continent.

COVID-19 Update

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

What makes men go ‘gaga’, Comparing Laycon and Nasty C | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in government agencies | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in govt agencies Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has expressed fears over a survey ...

Michael Isaac January 20, 2021

Harmattan in January, BBNaija fan emojis, Investing in your brothers | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac January 20, 2021

FG to pay 24.3 million ‘poor Nigerians’ N729bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG to pay 24.3 million poor Nigerians N729bn The Federal Government on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 said about 24.3 million ...

Michael Isaac January 19, 2021

The wrath of NIMC, Saving Omotola’s marriage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac January 18, 2021

UNILAG Admissions, Daddy Dangote, Speaking in tongues | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail