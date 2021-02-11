FG plans more borrowing from local sources | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media

FG plans more borrowing from local sources

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for Nigeria between 2020 to 2023 – The Punch reports

This development was revealed at its meeting on Wednesday, 10th February. The strategy is said to allow the government borrow more from domestic sources.

“Based on the current public debt stock, government’s borrowing needs in the medium-term (as stated in the 2021 Appropriation Act, MTEF, 2021-2023), as well as future global trends, Nigeria’s 2020-2023 MTDS can be summarised as follows: Borrowing will be from domestic and external sources but a larger proportion of new borrowing will be from domestic sources using long-term instruments while for external borrowing, concessional funding from multilateral and bilateral sources will be prioritised.” – The satement read in part.

Herdsmen: Senators debate Ondo quit notice, ask govs to implement livestock plan

Members of the Nigerian senate has urged state governors to implement the federal government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in an effort to curb the conflict between farmers, locals and herders in the country – The Cable reports

Before arriving at this resolution on Wednesday, 10th February, the lawmakers argued over the quit notice given to the herders in Ondo by Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state.

#EndSARS: Lagos destroys community whose residents witnessed Lekki tollgate shooting

Lagos State Environmental Tasks Force, with the aid of policemen and some suspected thugs, have destroyed a community whose residents witnessed the October 20 shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate – Premium Times reports

In the report by the publication, some witnesses sourced from the community said that they were asked to vacate their houses within 24 hours on Tuesday, 9th February.

Yoruba leaders back Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s position on service chiefs’ appointment

Elders from the South-West, under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Yoruba Elders (CCYE), have condemned the continuous sidelining of Igbo from the security management team in the country – The Guardian reports

According to the elders, the sidelining has happened for the second time, having experienced the first in 2015 when no military officer of South-East extraction was in the security team composed by the President.

