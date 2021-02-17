Feel your emotions all the way | The Daily Vulnerable

Korty: So, Eni said you shouldn’t cry in front of a man [if he breaks-up the relationship].

However, let me tell you something. Cry!

If you don’t have the motivation, after crying, you’ll feel your emotions all the way…

Chude: Hmmm…That’s why I am a fan of Korty’s YouTube page.

When you feel your emotions all the way through, it frees you to do the things you need to do.

Korty EO is a Nigerian Creative and a Youtuber.

