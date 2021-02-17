Feel your emotions all the way | The Daily Vulnerable

Korty: So, Eni said you shouldn’t cry in front of a man [if he breaks-up the relationship].
However, let me tell you something. Cry!
If you don’t have the motivation, after crying, you’ll feel your emotions all the way…
Chude: Hmmm…That’s why I am a fan of Korty’s YouTube page.
When you feel your emotions all the way through, it frees you to do the things you need to do.
Korty EO is a Nigerian Creative and a Youtuber.
Follow #WithChude on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply