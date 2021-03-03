Fearless begins 2021 with a showcase of ‘Energy of Naija’

On what energy levels did you kick the year off with? I’d like to know because Fearless Energy Drink, easily recognised by its prominent lion head label, kicked off the year 2021 with an ad that might be considered one of the best ads of the year.

The brand has given Nigerians motivation to kick off the year with the highest energy levels, I mean, what better way to start the new year than to know you are going into it without fears.

Rite Foods Ltd, makers of Fearless Energy Drink outdid themselves on this one as the high level of creativity, attention to aesthetically pleasing details, picture and sound quality and brilliant choreography cannot be mistaken when you watch this ad.

Personally, the “Step Up” movie-style portrayed in the choreography is one of the favourite things about that ad as it is not just nostalgic but the energy and the drama between “Kaffy” and “Tobi” was just rather interesting to watch.

And another thing, the drama is “… to be continued’! Shows that Fearless has a whole lot more interesting Naija Style Dance-off Drama to show us this year. Keep your energy levels high and your adrenaline pumping as we take in all the goodness showed off in the brilliant choreography ad and the extended plays to come. Keep drinking and stay fearless! Chers to 2021.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor March 3, 2021

South African music icon, Busiswa bares it all in her new BET Africa reality TV series

BET Africa kicks off celebration for International Women’s month as it unveils powerful Queen of dance and music icon Busiswa ...

Sponsor March 2, 2021

The UnionX Innovation Challenge is open for entries

Up to N4.5m Funding up for Grabs!! Union Bank has unveiled the 2021 UnionX Innovation Challenge to support early-stage start-ups ...

Sponsor March 1, 2021

“Boko Haram is a creation of the Nigerian State.” – Prof. Umara Ibrahim Gudumbali on Public Eye

Funmi Iyanda rounded off the month of February by discussing Boko Haram with the Executive Director of the Initiative For ...

Sponsor March 1, 2021

Attention! The #JumiaTechWeek is live

Multiple treasure hunt items going live by 12noon and 6PM on Monday, March 1st, and Friday, March 5th.Are you ready ...

Sponsor March 1, 2021

With ‘Toprite,’ building a good house is affordable

Due to economic reasons, owning a house in a country like Nigeria can cost sweat and blood. There’s the cost ...

Sponsor February 26, 2021

Nigerian celebrities join global line-up of stars in Draw The Line campaign against malaria

A new youth-focused creative campaign powered by African stars launches today to ‘draw the line’ against malaria, one of humanity’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail