Fearless begins 2021 with a showcase of ‘Energy of Naija’

On what energy levels did you kick the year off with? I’d like to know because Fearless Energy Drink, easily recognised by its prominent lion head label, kicked off the year 2021 with an ad that might be considered one of the best ads of the year.

The brand has given Nigerians motivation to kick off the year with the highest energy levels, I mean, what better way to start the new year than to know you are going into it without fears.

Rite Foods Ltd, makers of Fearless Energy Drink outdid themselves on this one as the high level of creativity, attention to aesthetically pleasing details, picture and sound quality and brilliant choreography cannot be mistaken when you watch this ad.

Personally, the “Step Up” movie-style portrayed in the choreography is one of the favourite things about that ad as it is not just nostalgic but the energy and the drama between “Kaffy” and “Tobi” was just rather interesting to watch.

And another thing, the drama is “… to be continued’! Shows that Fearless has a whole lot more interesting Naija Style Dance-off Drama to show us this year. Keep your energy levels high and your adrenaline pumping as we take in all the goodness showed off in the brilliant choreography ad and the extended plays to come. Keep drinking and stay fearless! Chers to 2021.