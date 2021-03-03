Fayemi: ‘We need more prayers to tackle insecurity’, Burna Boy enlisted to perform at the Grammys | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Fayemi: ‘We need more prayers to tackle insecurity’

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has stated that Nigeria needs “more prayers” to tackle the prevalent insecurity – The Cable reports

The governor who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), spoke on Tuesday, 2nd March when he led some of his colleagues in a visit to Zamfara. The visit came after the release of 279 students kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talatu-Mafara LGA of Zamfara.

“I believe that Nigeria will be rid of this menace. We need more prayers, that is why I was also trying to encourage Mr Governor (referring to Matawalle) and our leaders to go for prayers first before we have this session,” he said.

NLC mobilises for protest over minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed that it will embark on a nationwide protest on March 10, 2021 over directives by the National Assembly to remove the national minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list – The Punch reports

The NLC also said the protest would be held across the 36 states Houses of Assembly in reaction to the plans by the House of Reps to alter the present wage structure, which gave the Federal Government the power to negotiate minimum wage for workers in the country.

Buhari declares Zamfara ‘no fly zone’

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a bid to put an end to banditry that has ravaged Zamfara and neighbouring North-west and North-central states, has declared the state a no-fly-zone – Premium Times reports

Babagana Monguno, The National Security Adviser, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the National Security Council meeting held in the Presidential Villa.

According to Babagana, the president also banned all mining activities in the state. He had announced a similar ban in 2019.

Eight players fail MRI tests in Eaglets camp

Eight new players in the Golden Eaglets team will miss a chance to be part of the youthful team after they failed the Magnetic Resonance Imaging tests ahead of this month’s U-17 Africa Nations Cup in Morocco – The Punch reports

According to reports, the players underwent the age tests on February 23 in Abuja but failed to make the required grade for the team.

Burna Boy enlisted to perform at the Grammys

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has been enlisted among the top artistes to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards scheduled for March 14.

Burna Boy is also nominated for the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall’, his 2020 album, at the forthcoming edition of the awards.

.@burnaboy is confirmed to perform during the #GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony on March 14. — chart data (@chartdata) March 2, 2021