Favourite lie of all time, Relationship between 100k and 10k | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

A grave situation is when a cemetery raises its burial charges and blames it on cost of living. — Oku (@oku_yungx) April 16, 2021

Grave problem indeed…

2.

For a worthless currency, Naira is too hard to make. — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) April 16, 2021

Accurate!

3.

No be sey I no fit Dey serious

my maintenance fee alone no fit make me get plus one.. mo wan gan, sho get ?!! — Danmole Jr. (@Uncle_Dimeji) April 16, 2021

Lol…

4.

100k is behaving like 10k lately.

And nobody is saying anything.#doge pic.twitter.com/SM6juTUDE4 — Marvel William (@WilliamMarvel) April 16, 2021

Where’s the lie?

5.

Being broke and having expensive taste is a tough one — Danmole Jr. (@Uncle_Dimeji) April 16, 2021

Wahala be like taste

6.

Y'all are always so horny. Are you dying tomorrow?! — M.O.B💎🎨 (@theversatleicon) April 16, 2021

Lol… what is this question??

7.

Assuming your first sex led to pregnancy. How old will your child be now?🧐 — DECIDER ➍ (@Spend0Gustav0) April 16, 2021

Wahala be like sex

8.

How do you politely ask someone of the last time time they had sex?



Don't air me😔 I'm fragile — 💜💜_UU is a babe_💜💜 (@The_Unique_Unix) April 16, 2021

Lol… off this mic

9.

Of all the lies I've heard, "I love you" was my favorite. — 💜💜_UU is a babe_💜💜 (@The_Unique_Unix) April 16, 2021

Can’t live without you?

10.

I remember back in the days when life was very hard for me, I used to beg for only Garri then but right now;



i beg for Garri with sugar😑 — David of Fct 🌝 (@Dhavidote) April 16, 2021

baby steps fam, baby steps!