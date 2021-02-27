Fatphobia, male centering | Top non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria this week

Conversations along the themes of the non-binary blog, while sometimes few and far between, continue.

We compiled some of the more interesting tweets we saw in the past week. Enjoy, and maybe join the conversation.

1.

Centering weight loss in the health and fitness conversation is fatphobic. Simple. — Moe (@Mochievous) February 26, 2021

There is a deeper context to this widely contested tweet that many who violently oppose it either refuse to see or are unable to, surprisingly due to deeply normalised fatphobic attitudes all around us.

2.

this is what we mean when we say fatphobia kills people. good morning. https://t.co/YkaZHCmB60 — Miriam (@sa_vvy_) February 24, 2021

A lone example of that context is the tweet above. There are countless documented instances, @Moechievious noted in later tweets below.

Doctors are actually some of the major proponents of fatphobia and it is quite obvious from the quoted responses to my tweet.

This implicit bias is well documented actually. From student docs to practitioners. 100s of papers have been written about it. Expand your horizons. — Moe (@Mochievous) February 26, 2021

3.

Cishetero men literally walk around trying to provoke lesbians into fights. They assault lesbians in every way imaginable. You don't see it cos you're not trying to see it — I'm not a baker… 🏳️‍🌈 (@YaaAsantewaaBa) February 24, 2021

The plight of Lesbians even within the LGBT+ community, like much everything about women, is very often ignored while men’s issues take front and centre. That will need to change for everyone to attain equal dignity.

Yeah,

During valentines last year a group of ten men followed my girlfriend and I because we had this bouquet of flowers and they kept saying we are showing off to them.

How??!!!

We were just walking.



This year we stayed at home because being violated ain’t it. — #OromoProtests (@SBagbo) February 24, 2021

4.

E-feminist : minding her business and trying to understand what is dipping and what is 🚀🚀🚀



Random human being – Tell the feminists that I cook for my husband three times daily.



As per food is ready and we should come and eat or what? — Arit Okpo (@thearitokpo) February 24, 2021

Sadly despite an abundance of information on the aspirations of feminism for an equitable world for all – men and women alike, the conversation in most spaces in Nigeria continue to circle back to what the above tweet noted.

The tweet below captured exactly why this is frustrating, especially in the year of the Lord 2021.

Draining. Distractive. Disheartening



The misinformation is jarring. Nigeria is too poor to afford not to engage.



In the next 5 years, we hope schools will mainstream age-appropriate courses on #GenderEquity #GenerationEquality Gender Responsive, Inclusive & Sensitive Pedagogies — iSERVE 2050 | #LeadershipMatters Nwanyịbùífé🔥#ABC (@iSERVE2050) February 24, 2021

5.

While many Nigerians derail the conversation; many in bad faith, a landmark court decision in China might give a new meaning to domestic work – other than unpaid labour, in the country.

Hopefully, more of this will bring introspection on what it costs women to be housewives.

6.

I've heard quite a number of people say things like, "I'm not homophobic – I just don't like flamboyant gay men."



What exactly do y'all think homophobia is? Murder? You do know things as "trivial" as being put off by another person's existence is prejudice, yeah? — Another Queer Monsoon🌈 (@TheyCallMePrada) February 17, 2021

As the conversation on the prejudice LGBT+ face daily goes, a lot of violence gets a pass because many think “Well, it isn’t that violent.”

7.

You know what doesn’t make any form of sense? Punishing little children because their parents can’t afford to pay their fees. Kicking them out of class, stopping them from writing exams and causing them to repeat. Punishing them for being poor by giving them more debt — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) February 23, 2021

The deeply-rooted injustice faced by poor people is more illogical than you might think.

8.

PRESS RELEASE



Minister Pushes For Deployment of Sign Language Interpreters On TV Stations pic.twitter.com/jkBQSjnWZQ — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) February 22, 2021

It should have been done sooner, but it is a good thing it is being done at last.

This piece by YNaija puts a much-needed context to why the move by the FG is a welcome development.

9.

I did one on African spirituality ☺️ pic.twitter.com/7pk76uwxia — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) February 23, 2021

@EniolaHu aptly put the perennial double standard against African spirituality in delightful perspective.

10.

So sorry you had to go through that, most people on Twitter just insult for fun not caring how they hurt real human beings living their real lives. Please block as many people as you can & protect your mental health, no one will be there if you’re down so do what you have to do! https://t.co/Sm9fhCnuBD — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) February 20, 2021

A reminder from Erica Nlewedim to block as many people as possible if that’s what it takes to protect your mental health. The block button is therapeutic.