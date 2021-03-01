Fate of Alakada, Catch.er, Three Thieves – Nollywood movies coming to Netflix this March

There are only three things constant in life – rain, tax, and Netflix expanding its Nollywood content library. This March, the streamer is bringing some new additions and while we wait for new original projects to arrive this year (King of Boys etc), it’s time yet again to stream our way through a prevailing pandemic.

Fate of Alakada: The Party Planer (March 5)

Fans of Toyin Abraham should be happy about the fifth installment in the Alakada franchise coming to Netflix. Fate of Alakada, directed by Kayode Kasum, forges a new plotline for Yetunde (Abraham) and her (mis)adventures as she finds a sidekick in Instagram comic Broda Shaggi. Posing as event planner, she stages a star-filled, extravagant party. But deceptions don’t last long.

The comedy stars every face in film and other adjacent industries you can think of, including reality star Mercy Eke, Davido, and Peruzzi.

Catch.er (March 17)

This 2017 Walt Banger whodunnit is long over due to be on Netflix, first acquired by local streamer Iroko in 2018. Detective Komolafe goes through the intricate maze that is the investigation into the murder of Abby Bello, a woman murdered on her wedding anniversary. Every time he gets close to confirming a suspect, a new evidence points him in another direction.

Catch.er stars Alexx Ekubo, Beverly Naya, O.C. Ukeje, Kiki Omeili, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gbenro Ajibade, and Tope Tedela.

Three Thieves (March 24)

Tega (Koye “K10” kekere-Ekun) a glorified camera man, Oreva (Shawn Faqua) a street hustler and Rukevwe (Frank Donga) a petrol station attendant are three friends living frustrated lives. They believe their luck is about to change when due to a case of mistaken identity, they are contracted to undertake a seemingly low-risk, high-profit theft job for an opportunity to earn millions of naira.

Three Thieves is an Udoka Oyeka comedy that also stars Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Omotunde Adebowale(Lolo), Enado Odigie, Wofai Fada, Charles Okocha, FunnyBone, child star Angel Unigwe.

Who’s the Boss (March 19)

Released around this time in theaters last year, this Chinaza Onuzo dramedy follows the story of Liah (Sharon Ooja), a young overworked ad agency executive tying to survive her draconian boss (Funke Akindele-Bello). When her side-hustle ad agency wins a major contract, she’s compelled to invent a boss (Blossom Chukwujekwu) to keep her own boss from finding out.

Surely, things go from bad to worse as she gets increasingly more successful and she has to invent ever more crazy ways to keep it a secret. Who’s the Boss also stars Ini Dima-Okojie, Segun Arinze and Beverly Osu.