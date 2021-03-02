Fast-growing agritech company, Farm4Me bags international award

One of Nigeria’s fast-growing agritech companies, Farm4Me has added another feather to its cap.

This is as the firm founded by young agroprenuer, Adama J Adama, was named West Africa’s Best World Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year 2021 at the 10th West Africa Brand Excellence Award held at the Sheraton Hotels, Lagos.

The Institute of Brand Management (IBMN), organizers of the award, said it was impressed by the accomplishments of Farm4Me in 2020 despite the lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It noted that Farm4Me took home this year’s award in what was described as one of the most competitive edition so far.

The award was received on behalf of the company by Mr. Esinniobiwa Quareeb, the Chief Technology Officer, who was accompanied by Rita Idu and Esther Apaa.

Reacting to the honour, the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, Adama J Adama, said the company is aimed at helping to revive the agriculture which is an important sector of the economy.

His words, “We are happy to know that what we are doing caught the attention of the organization that gave the award. We are grateful for the honor.

“This award has motivated us to work harder and deliver more values. We are in this for the long term.

“From nothing, we got here. From here, we will get into something big.

“The future is exciting. Together, we will democratize wealth, reduce hunger and poverty in our dear nation.

“We assure all our Investors of a life-time commitment to keeping our promise. Every contract you enter into with us is binding on us no matter the circumstances.

“In the coming years, they should expect from us a wholistic solution that covers the entire Agribusiness value chain. Heavy investment in warehousing, farm equipment and agrohaulage. Concerted Agricultural Advocacy to ignite and attract the passion and investment of Nigerians and the world at large into our country’s Agricultural sector.”

Farm4Me provides top key services required for smallholder farmer members to be successful including financial services, agricultural input services for farmer groups and marketing services.

The outfit is on a mission to put smiles on the faces of smallholder farmers, create jobs for vulnerable women and youths and make a decent profit for working class Nigerians.