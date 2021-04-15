‘Eyimofe’ has been selected for the 50th anniversary of New Directors/New Films

eyimofe

After an impressive film festival run last year – Berlinale, London Film Festival, Torino International Film Festival – and also coming to Nigerian cinemas this April, Nigerian feature film Eyimofe from Arie and Chuko Esiri has been selected to screen at the Museum of Modern Art and Film’s New Directors/New Films 50th anniversary edition in New York.

The festival will run from April 28 to May 8, showcasing 27 feature and 11 short films at the virtual event. A poignant film about immigrant life from a Nigerian perspective, Eyimofe is the debut of the Erisi twin brothers who both directed and produced this feature with Melissa Adeyemo.

Split into chapters and set in the present day, Eyimofe follows Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores. But after Mofe loses his family and Rosa fails to deliver on a promise, their plans collapse.

What is remarkable about Eyimofe, which means this is my desire, is that it showcases a gorgeous picture and a predominantly Nigerian cast. Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah and Lala Akindoju are just some of the film’s cast members. Shot across 48 locations in Nigeria, the film was selected to screen at this year’s BoFilm Festival in the UK, which will run from March 26 to April 11.

