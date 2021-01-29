Eye Catcher Billboard (Adeniji Adele), LED Billboard (Maryland) and Portrait Billboard (Lagos Abeokuta Expressway)…Here are the top 10 prime Billboard locations in Lagos

What good is a wink if it’s done in the dark? So also, what good is an advertisement if barely anyone sees it? This is why a marketer must choose an effective site to place an advert to ensure tons of people get to see it. Here are some of the prime locations to have your billboard adverts in Lagos:

Eye Catcher Billboard (Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island): This billboard is located along the Third Mainland Bridge by Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. Hundreds of motorists leaving Lagos Island via Obalende are sure to see this billboard daily. This display reaches travellers heading to Lagos Island towards the Osborne Exit and the affluent suburbs including Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki. LED Billboard (Maryland, Lagos): The Maryland LED billboard is placed in such a strategic position that many people plying this route can’t go without seeing the adverts being displayed. LED BillBoard (Otedola Estate, Berger, Lagos): This billboard strategically faces traffic from Lagos to Berger, Isheri, Ibadan, Mowe, Shagamu and Benin. It is located along Lagos Ibadan Expressway directly opposite Otedola Estate Gate. Lagos LED Board at Allen Roundabout: This billboard is located at Allen Roundabout Ftf Allen Avenue, Alausa/Awolowo Way, Ikeja Lagos. The area is highly commercialised, and hundreds of people are sure to see your advert daily if placed there. Portrait Billboard (Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun): This portrait billboard is situated along Lagos Abeokuta Expressway and is close to the toll gate. The billboard is capable of optimally reaching a heterogeneous audience. It faces traffic from Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja, Alimosho, Agege, Abule-Egba, Ijaye, Kola, Meran. Roof Top Billboard At Maryland Mall: This billboard was bought by the famous singer, Burna Boy and was used to display the #EndSARS slogan during the movement loudly. The LED billboard, tagged ‘The Dragon’, is mounted on the mall’s external façade, 60 metres long and nine metres high. It is ranked the largest outdoor LED screen in sub-Saharan Africa. Mega Billboard At Lekki Phase 2: This billboard is located in a highbrow area and can target an elite market. Located at Lekki Phase 2, the billboard provides a clear image of the advert message from a long distance. LED Billboard (International Airport Road, Lagos): This iconic LED billboard, also known as the Gazelle, is strategically positioned at NAHCO junction along Muritala Muhammed International Airport Road. Unipole Billboard At Arena Market, Oshodi: This Unipole billboard is positioned along Oshodi- Apapa Expressway near the Resettlement Centre; facing Airport traffic. The unique location of this billboard guarantees that your message is being conveyed to a diversified audience. Led Billboard At Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi Lagos: This digital billboard is strategically located at Falomo link bridge by Law School, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria. The billboard faces traffic towards and from Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki. Its immense size provides excellent visibility for campaigns.

