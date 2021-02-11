Exhume good energy and life | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: In your mind and heart, where are you now, and what’s next?

Uche Sensei: Everything next is me; everything next is what I birth out. I have made the plans, drawn-out schematics, and blueprints. I have shared it. I have put it out there; all I can do now is hope that one ignites.

My mindspace is that of experiencing life.

I have told myself the type of way I want to live. I have chosen to be deliberate with everything I do. I am going to live my life and go around the world to experience different cultures and as much as possible stand out as someone people can draw good energy from.

From the way I live, I want people to be able to draw good energy and life from me.

Uche Sensei is a Nigerian radio personality, television show host, musician, actor, and hypeman.

