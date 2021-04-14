Ex with Benefit: Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars | #TheYNaijaCover

28-year-old Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, is in the news again and this time for a largely good reason.



Although controversial, many Nigerians have hailed the decision by the former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City forward to rejoin his boyhood club, Kano Pillars, until the end of the 2020-21 Nigerian Professional League Season in June.

Others argue that Musa who is currently a free agent had to sign such contract largely because he is stranded after willingly leaving Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr in October 2020. For holders of this opinion, it should be regarded as a face-saving move, considering that his first team shirt in the national team is up for competition if he stayed clubless.

Irrespective of what side of the coin the issue is viewed from, it would be difficult to wave aside the Kano-born player’s patriotic spirit, especially if his contribution to grassroot football development is anything to consider.

The player is reputed to have donated a multi-million naira Sport Centre in both Kano and Kaduna for the benefit of youths in the country, and has also sponsored over a hundred indigent students in Kano to acquire university degrees from a private university.



Not only is it necessary to note that he indeed had the choice to “try his luck” anywhere else but Nigeria, he chose to play for his boyhood club while still active in the game and in a league that is still lacking in standards.



4-time Nigerian Premier League winner, Dele Aiyenugba, is the latest International (although not active for the national team) to return to his boyhood club after 13 seasons in Israel with four teams. The 37-year-old goalie returned to Nigeria ahead of the 2020-21 season to play for Kwara United and says he is looking forward to play against Ahmed Musa.

Legendary players like the late Rashidi Yekini, having played in at least six other leagues around the world returned at aged 39 to the Nigerian championship with Julius Berger FC. He would also return at age 41, to Gateway United FC alongside former national teammate Mobi Oparaku. These precedence mean that the pattern may not stop anytime soon.

The unique similarity is that while Yekini is Nigeria’s all time top goal scorer and the country’s first-ever goal scorer in a World Cup, Musa is the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, as well as the first to score in two FIFA World Cup competitions.



While in foreign climes, this action by a player of his pedigree would mean increased sales in jerseys for Kano Pillars, it remains a glorious feat for the country’s elite league. As thought leader, Ugo Egbujo, puts it: “Retiring foreign professionals should retire through local home and childhood clubs. South Americans have done this all their life.



Messi dreams a return to Argentina someday, Neymar will definitely go back to Brazil to play, Ronaldo de Lima, Ronaldinho, Romario. They all did that,” he added.

On the part of former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, “Ahmed Musa’s return to Kano Pillars is one of the best strategy to improve and attract interest in our local football teams and National league. After global come local. Its better than hanging and idling in Europe. There will always be a place for you at home.”



Talk about, an ‘Ex with benefit.’