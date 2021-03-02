BREAKING: 279 Kidnapped Jangebe Schoolgirls Freed | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

279 Kidnapped Jangebe Schoolgirls Freed

279 girls of the 317 female students abducted from a school in Zamfara have been freed – Premium Times reports

The schoolgirls were kidnapped by bandits from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Friday, 26th February.

Yusuf Idris, media aide to Governor Bello Matawalle, confirmed the release of the girls early Tuesday.

COVID: FG forms strategy for effective vaccination

The Federal Government has on Monday 1st March, launched the ‘T• E• A• C• H Strategy’ to ensure the effective roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines when they finally arrive in the country today – Premium Times reports

According to the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, T.E.A.C.H. is an acronym for a five-point strategy developed by the Federal Ministry of Health explained as:

“T: Traditional method of vaccinating target populations using desk review of available data sources, identifying the vaccination sites and rolling out; E: Electronic self-registration for health workers and the public; a link which provides an online form will be provided; A: Assisted electronic registration; C: Concomitant e-registration during walk in to fixed sites/health facilities; H: House-to-House registration using volunteers for additional push to rapidly increase the e-registration,” the minister said

DSS releases Salihu Tanko Yakasai from custody

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former media aide to Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano, has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) – The Cable reports

According to reports, Yakasai was released from the DSS custody in the evening of Monday, 1st March.

The former media aide was earlier picked up by the agency over the weekend, after he made a post on social media, asking the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to resign over insecurity.

CDQ fights dirty with Burna Boy over ‘Obafemi Martins’

Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Yusuf, better known as CDQ, has called out Burna Boy for allegedly disrespecting Obafemi Martins, a former Super Eagles forward.

The rapper took to his Twitter page on Monday night to pour out his annoyance on the African Giant singer.

Nigerians scramble for fuel as price hike and scarcity spread

Nigerians across several regions have lamented the scarcity of petrol and the attendant price hike, even as motorists and commuters have resorted to panicky measures to secure the product – The Guardian reports

According to the publication, uncertainties, intrigues and the face-off between the Federal Government and labour unions may have created an avenue for some marketers of petrol to return to smuggling or hoarding as Nigeria’s daily consumption witnessed over 25 million litre surge.