Ernest Asuzu: Lessons to ponder on, as we lay to rest the memory of an idol | The #YNaijaCover

A deluge of love that can be said to serve little purpose at this juncture follows on the heel of the announcement of the passing of veteran Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu.

The actor, who first had a stroke in 2015 that left him speech-impaired, was in the news circle in January 2020 over a video of him reportedly begging for help in a mall which went viral on social media. The response was shocking and brought up a lot of thoughts and prayers from fans of the actor. Now, on his passing, the cycle has picked up where it left off.

Celebrity, even where it is sustained with continued visibility, is fickle as fans jump from one fan base to another. Yet, increasingly we see how stars are churned out daily by a fast-expanding industry making it even more fickle.

As many fondly remember Ernest Asuzu, this solemn moment calls for deep reflection not just on what needs to change about the welfare of Nollywood actors, but also on the nature of fan-idol relationship in Nigeria.

Call it stan-lite, but the love Ernest Asuzu did not feel in his final years could be the story of any of the new crop of celebrities, and that is something to think about.

