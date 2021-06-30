Erica opens up about her redefined friendship with Kiddwaya on the new episode of MTV Base ‘Inside Life with Erica’

This week’s episode of Inside Life with Erica had so many revelations, it’s hard to decide which one surprised us the most.

To get away from her hectic celebrity schedule, this episode follows Erica as she makes a quick trip to Abuja to unwind, reconnect with her friends and visit her lawyer for much needed legal counsel.

While in Abuja, Erica hit the gym with her friends from the Big Brother House; Praise, Dora and Kiddwaya. The friends embarked on a 5-week fitness challenge to see who will be the ‘hottest’ after the duration.

This surprisingly didn’t go down well with fans as they trolled Erica for associating with the ‘enemy’. Venting to her longtime friend, Emanuella, Erica said: “I had a relationship with Kidd, it didn’t work out and we’re back to being friends, why can’t everyone just accept that and move on? I don’t like the fact that people expect me to live in enmity, life is too stressful, I can’t add hate to it.”

Unreasonable expectations from people isn’t the only thing getting on the Star girl’s nerve in this week’s episode of MTV Base Inside Life with Erica. Apparently, there are people using her name, face and fan base name without permission or any form of partnership with her.

“The people I have problems with are the people who don’t want to go through my management but want to use my name and the name of my fan base to make profits for their business. Why didn’t they use ‘Erica’ or ‘Elites’ two years ago? I’m considering trademarking my name” she said.

Amidst the stress of being a celebrity, Erica made time to visit Almat Farms in Abuja, where she conquered her fear for animals and rode on a horse for the very first time. There are so many interesting sides to the queen of the Elites, and we can’t wait to find out more. Don’t miss the next episode!

