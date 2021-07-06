Erica Nlewedim, Denola Grey, Tolani Alli, Instablog9ja, Ikorodu Bois, Tacha, others…emerge winners at Trendupp Awards 2021

Ikorodu Bois, Iyabo Ojo, Fisayo Fosudo, Jenni Frank, Aproko Doctor, and Broda Shaggi were among the winners at the maiden edition of Nigeria’s first ever award for influencers and content creators – Trendupp Awards, which was held on Sunday July 4th at the Lagos Marriott Hotel.

Hosted by the audacious Timini Egbuson, this year’s edition was aimed at recognising and celebrating the ingenious efforts of creatives – from content creators and influencers to brands who have contributed to the growth and expansion of the social media space in Nigeria.

Clinching the most competitive awards of the night, the “Force of comedy skits” won by Broda Shaggi, “Force of Instagram” won by MrMacaroni, “Force of creative art” won by Tolani Alli making them one of the 16 influencers/content creators with arguably the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space.

See full list of winners here:

The Force of Blogging: Instablog9ja

The Force of Collaboration: Lipton Ice Tea NG

The Force of Comedy Skits: Brodashaggi

The Force of Creative Art: Tolani Ali (Endowed by MTV BASE)

The Force of Food Content: Ify’s Kitchen

The Force of Lifestyle Content: Denola Grey (Endowed by NORD)

The Force of Online Sensation: Erica Nlewedim (Endowed by DOTTSMEDIAHOUSE)

The Force of Instagram: Mr Macaroni

The Force of Social Good: Kokun Foundation

The Force of Tech Content: Fisayo Fosudo

The Force of Tiktok: Jenny Frank

The Force of Twitter: Symply Tacha

The Force of Virality: Ikorodu Bois (Endowed by VANGUARD ALLURE)

The Force of YouTube: Sisi Yemmie

The Force of Wellness: Aproko Doctor

The Force of Influence: Iyabo Ojo (Endowed by PEPSI NIGERIA)

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa.

The Trendupp Awards is presented by Dotts Media House and powered by Pepsi Nigeria also proudly supported by MTV Base, Nord Motors, YNaija, Popcentral TV, Vanguard Allure, Brand Communicator, KraksTV, BlackDrum TV and Naijaloaded.

