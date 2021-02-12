EndSARSprotest: FG talks tough but protesters vow to continue | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media

EndSARSprotest: FG talks tough but protesters vow to continue

The Federal Government, the Nigeria police force and Lagos government on Thursday, 11th February warned strongly against youths who are gearing up for another protest at Lekki toll gate come Saturday 13th February – The Punch report

The youths, however, under the aegis of #EndSARS part 2, vowed to defy any government order banning the protest.

In an interview with the publication, one of them, Kunle Ajayi, said nothing would stop the demonstration from holding.

Herdsmen: ‘Changing herders to settlers not a big deal’ – Ganduje

Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, has stated that it isn’t hard for nomadic herders to settle in one place – The Cable reports

There have been a number of recorded clashes between herders, farmers and locals across the country due to the permission of open grazing in Nigeria.

Governor Ganduje, in an interview with Channels Television, Thursday, 11th February, highlighted security challenges affecting herders and farmers across the country, stating that there was a need to understand the lifestyle of Fulanis.

“There are nomadic Fulanis, and there are settled Fulanis. We are the settled Fulanis, but to change from nomadism to settled Fulani is not a big deal. All what it requires is for you to settle in one place. Those who are fighting what we are saying, I’ll like to see their children follow cows from the north to the south, trekking,” he said.

Soyinka accuses police of lying, says home was invaded by cattle

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has accused the Nigeria police force of lying when they reported that his home was not invaded by stray cows – Premium Times reports

Mr Soyinka, in a statement, narrated how the cattle invaded his home. He also highlighted how it took forever for the police to arrive and how the cattle were finally removed.

“I thoroughly resent the police version which suggests that the cows never invaded my home: home is not just a building; it includes its grounds. And it was not a stray cow, or two or three. It was a herd – we have photos, so why the lie? It is so unnecessary, unprofessional and suspiciously compromised,” Mr Soyinka wrote.

Grief follows announcement of Lateef Jakande’s passing at 91

Nigerians, yesterday, expressed sorrow and paid outstanding tributes to Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State, who died at the age of 91 – The Guardian reports

According to his family, his remains will be buried today.

His third son, Seyi, said he died in his sleep on Thursday, 11th February around 11 a.m., in his Ilupeju home.

COVID-19 Updates

938 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-236

FCT-123

Plateau-92

Benue-63

Katsina-53

Oyo-50

Osun-45

Kaduna-43

Edo-33

Ogun-31

Ebonyi-31

Akwa Ibom-30

Kano-26

Gombe-18

Bauchi-16

Delta-12

Imo-11

Cross River-10

Rivers-10

Niger-5



143,516 confirmed

118,012 discharged

1,710 deaths pic.twitter.com/Qky6BKElMz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 11, 2021