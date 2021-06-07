EndSARS: 99 bodies deposited at Lagos morgue, three from Lekki tollgate – Pathologist | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Police confirm 11 deaths in Igangan Community attack

The Oyo Police Command has confirmed the death of 11 people in Saturday’s night attack in Igangan Community, a town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen had invaded the town on Saturday around 11:10 p.m on motorcycles, and allegedly opened fire on innocent citizens and burnt some property.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan. – Vanguard reports

Twitter ban: PDP, Reps caucus, SERAP slam Fed Govt

The Federal Government received more flak Sunday for suspending Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Yiaga Africa described the action as a dictatorial assault on free speech.

They said the ban lacked a legal basis, violated constitutionally guaranteed rights and lowered the country’s image in the comity of democratic nations.

Leader of the PDP Caucus, Kingsley Chinda, said in a statement that the subsequent directive to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to license social media operators is a surreptitious attempt to introduce the unpopular ‘Social Media Bill’ by mere executive fiat.



He described it as a grave violation of the doctrine of separation of powers and an erosion of the rule of law. – The Nation reports

Cop dead as bandits kill 41 farmers in Zamfara fresh attacks

Bandits have again killed 41 farmers in Tofa and Samawa villages in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara.

An indigene of the area, who gave his name as Malam Balarabe, informed Punch that the bandits invaded the area when the farmers were planting their crops and others were clearing their farms.

“They came suddenly and began to shoot at the farmers, killing many of them,” Balarabe stressed, adding that they did not take anything from the two villages.

He further explained that the bandits also blocked the road leading to the two villages where they also killed other farmers returning to their houses. – Punch reports

#EndSARS: 99 bodies deposited at Lagos morgue, three from Lekki tollgate – Pathologist

At least 99 people were killed in Lagos during the #EndSARS protest and had their bodies deposited at a morgue in the state, an official has said.

The victims include three that were killed in Lekki during the shooting by soldiers at unarmed protesters on October 20, 2020, the Chief Pathologist of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), John Obafunwa, told a Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

He said autopsies were done on the 99 dead bodies which were brought to the morgues between October 19 and 24, 2020. He, however, did not present the details of the autopsies.

Mr. Obafunwa, a professor of Medicine and Head of the Department of Morbid Anatomy at the Lagos University College of Medicine, spoke on Saturday while giving evidence to assist the judicial panel in its investigation of the October 20, 2020, Lekki tollgate shooting incident. – Premium Times reports

Coalition of Northern Groups urges Northern leaders to ‘support’ Biafra cause

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged northern leaders to get the Nigerian state and other critical stakeholders to accept the reality that the only remaining option to avert a civil war and bloodshed is for the Igbo to be allowed to have Biafra.

In a letter to all Northern Emirs/Chiefs, all former Heads of State, former Senate Presidents, former Chief Justices, political and religious leaders as well as the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Northern Elders Forum, it asked northern leaders to ensure safe relocation of all northerners from the southeast.

Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Nastura Shariff, alleged that the level of anger elicited by the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its sponsors had reached “the inevitable point where the Igbos must be separated from Nigeria by invoking the relevant statutes on self-determination entrenched in various international conventions and treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.” – Daily Trust reports