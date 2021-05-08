Emotional abuse, Shame | Top non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria this week

The conversation about the themes that make up our flywheel on the nonbinary blog are constantly evolving. We collate a weekly list of interesting tweets we saw from Nigerians on faith & spirituality, gender, sexuality, mental and emotional health, and disability.
Enjoy, add to the conversation or simply expand your worldview.
- Shame remains one of the reasons people sometimes hesitate to seek help for mental illness, that is why this tweet is special to us!
- Gender-based violence often happens in family settings as much as it does in romantic partnerships.
- Emotional abuse can be insidious, victims can take a while to come to terms with what’s happening to them.
You may sometimes have to watch out for others and hope others watch out for you.
- Sometimes, as is Nigeria’s case, the rot is in the culture.
Normalised abuse from the home, to the church and mosque and everyday public spaces, has descended our perception of abuse.
- A very valid concern tabled as a conversation starter. You can chip in.
Spread kindness in the world.
Leave a reply