Emotional abuse, Shame | Top non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria this week

Shame remains one of the reasons people sometimes hesitate to seek help for mental illness, that is why this tweet is special to us!

I will talk about my mental illness as long as it is still there,

Shame has no place in this house.

If you're mentally ill and you're surrounded by assholes, understand that you are valid,

You can get better. — Edgar Allan Hoe. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) May 8, 2021

Gender-based violence often happens in family settings as much as it does in romantic partnerships.

I just saw the most upsetting video this evening. 3 grown men brutalising their female family member (who was undressed) because she posted a provocative video scantily clad. Ya’ll thought it was worth it ? Women really go through it in this country. Madness ! — Halima H.M♡ (@ammadorable) May 5, 2021

Emotional abuse can be insidious, victims can take a while to come to terms with what’s happening to them.

You may sometimes have to watch out for others and hope others watch out for you.

The sad thing about emotional abuse is, it doesn’t happen at once.

You lose a piece here, another there.

You miss a step, stumble, you hold tight.

In all this, more pieces of you fall.

The damage happens so slowly that you won’t realize on time that you’re broken beyond repair. — Deaconess🌺💦✨ (@blvck_Witch) May 5, 2021

Sometimes, as is Nigeria’s case, the rot is in the culture.

Normalised abuse from the home, to the church and mosque and everyday public spaces, has descended our perception of abuse.

Nigeria has a serious abuse problem.

Abuse has been normalized so much that fighting domestic abuse , sexual abuse ,catcalling and verbal abuse is seen as forming woke. There is trouble. — Nerd 🤓 (@frozenfirenaija) May 4, 2021

A very valid concern tabled as a conversation starter. You can chip in.

*Christians complaining about others being insensitive



Also Christians:



"Remember that brother that left the church choir because we said we don't pay our workers? He's dead… Trailer hit him last month. Brethren, dont test God!"



"Hmmn! Gloraaay! Ride on pastor! Askalvista!" — Paulo (@iam_ThePaulo) May 7, 2021

