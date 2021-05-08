Emotional abuse, Shame | Top non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria this week

The conversation about the themes that make up our flywheel on the nonbinary blog are constantly evolving. We collate a weekly list of interesting tweets we saw from Nigerians on faith & spirituality, gender, sexuality, mental and emotional health, and disability.

Enjoy, add to the conversation or simply expand your worldview.

  1. Shame remains one of the reasons people sometimes hesitate to seek help for mental illness, that is why this tweet is special to us!
  1. Gender-based violence often happens in family settings as much as it does in romantic partnerships.
  1. Emotional abuse can be insidious, victims can take a while to come to terms with what’s happening to them.

You may sometimes have to watch out for others and hope others watch out for you.

  1. Sometimes, as is Nigeria’s case, the rot is in the culture.

Normalised abuse from the home, to the church and mosque and everyday public spaces, has descended our perception of abuse.

  1. A very valid concern tabled as a conversation starter. You can chip in.

Spread kindness in the world.

