Emilia Asim-Ita, founder of A’Lime Media and co-founder of The Future Awards Africa, passes on

Emilia Asim-Ita

It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of Emilia Asim-Ita, the chief executive of A’Lime Media.

She passed on after a brief illness in Lagos, Nigeria.

Emilia was a visionary and a consummate professional who co-founded The Future Awards and Rubbin’ Minds alongside the Co-founders of RED | For Africa.

Active and accomplished until her passing, Asim-Ita just weeks ago, organised the book launch of Dr. Omano Edigheji. which hosted the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Prof. Pat Utomi amongst others as well as the ACT Foundation retreat two weeks ago.

She was an accomplished communication expert, TV and radio host, event host, development professional, writer, content creator, activist for young people and women, and advisor to government, corporations and non-profits.

We mourn this terrible loss today. Emilia is irreplaceable and will forever be in our hearts.

