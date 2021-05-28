Emeka and the Brain: Can FG’s 40m reflective jackets for ‘trekking school children’ prevent accidents? | #YNaijaCover

For anyone who is a great fan of online comedy (skits) in Nigeria, chances are high that you would have seen the comment “This country suppose be YouTube channel.”

Yes, we have been described on countless occasion as a people ‘suffering and smiling;’ which holds a great deal of truth -perhaps a coping mechanism. What is unacceptable however is that the level of jokes that come from the corridors of power dwarfs those ‘cracked’ by citizens. Worse still, they choose the most serious of issues to ‘entertain themselves.’

Otherwise, how can one describe the report that the federal government plans the distribution of reflective jackets to 40 million school children across the country, in a bid to prevent accidents? A rib cracking joke!

According to the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who tagged the accident prevention initiative, ‘Go to School… Be Seen… Be Safe,’ the idea is to prevent children from sustaining injuries while trekking to and from neighbouring schools.

He adds that “it is in pursuant of the good health and well-being of schoolchildren and realisation of quality education.” But what calibre of parent prioritises equipping school children who go to school during the day with reflective jackets ahead of providing them with a school bus that not only houses them from unfavourable weather condition but greatly enhances accident prevention?

The benefits of providing school buses for school children are numerous to mention and this definitely includes encouraging enrolment in school especially in areas where that has been a huge issue.

Equally worrisome is the fact that thousands of schools across the country are far from safe as bandits and terrorists have now turned attention to these school children as soft targets in the quest to make brisk cash in the kidnapping industry. This is evident in the reports of over five high profile abduction of school students in different states of the country since the infamous Chibok Girls kidnap in 2014. Thanks to the failure of government to perform its most important constitutional duty to the people.

