Embrace reality of adversity and keep moving | The Daily Vulnerable

The reality of the world we live in is that we don’t need to have more troubles, but different trouble.

This world, which you and I live in is one of adversity.

Are you going to deny it? Are you going to fight it and deceive yourself?

Or are you going to embrace the reality of adversity, and keep moving?

