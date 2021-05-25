EFCC creates social media challenge in fight against corruption, Reps consider bill seeking to scrap NYSC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

EFCC creates social media challenge in fight against corruption

Anti-graft commission, The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has included a social media challenge in its bid to create awareness on the fight against corruption – The Punch reports

The EFCC rolled out the #TogetherAgainstCorruption challenge on social media, calling on all talented young Nigerians to create catchy contents that promote the fight against corruption.

#TogetherAgainstCorruption challenge will be another means the anti-graft commission is raising awareness on the need to fight corruption.

Reps consider bill seeking to scrap NYSC

The House of Representatives is considering a bill seeking that seeks to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme – The Cable reports

The bill seeks to repeal section 315 (5)(a) of the 1999 constitution which establishes the legality and essentiality of the NYSC and its enabling act.

The bill, which has passed first reading, was sponsored by Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers state.

“For children of the rich, how many of them would want to go to Sokoto or Yobe? It is still the children of the poor that are sent to those places (where) they are butchered,” he said.

Amidst COVID-19 challenges, Nigeria’s economy grows again

Nigeria’s economy has grown by 0.51 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, a report published by the statistics office on Sunday, 23rd May shows – Premium Times reports

The latest report highlighted two consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its report titled Nigeria’s Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), said the first-quarter growth rate was slower than the 1.87 per cent growth rate recorded in quarter one of 2020.

Yoruba group berates Tinubu, Akande, others for opposing agitation

A Yoruba group, under the aegis of Ilana Omo Oodua, yesterday, 25th May, criticised the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; former Osun State governor, Bisi Akande and other South-West leaders of APC for opposing the region’s agitation for self-determination – The Guardian reports

The group, headed by renowned professor of History, Prof. Banji Akintoye, described the APC leaders’ position as unfortunate. This update was disclosed by Maxwell Adeleye, The Director of Communication and Media of the Yoruba group.

Presidency tackles Southern Govs over ‘ban’ on open grazing

The Presidency has defined Southern Governors Forum’s recent ban on open grazing as an action of questionable legality, also accusing the Governors of politicking with serious security issues and an attempt at show of power – The Nation reports

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in s statement, Monday, 24th May.

The statement insists the Governors’ action during the recent meeting in Asaba, Delta state is a violation of the constitutional right of Nigerians to live and do business in any part of the country, irrespective of such citizen’s state of origin.