Easy steps to retrieve your NIN on ALAT

The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique number given to every individual in Nigeria who has gone through the process of enrolment with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). It consists of 11 numerical characters and the number is stored in the database which can be used to verify a person’s identity when required.

The NIMC issues a national e-ID card to citizens after collection of the National Identification Number. Applying citizens must be above 16 years of age.

NIMC REGISTRATION

To obtain an NIN, registration at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is very important. The following steps are required in the process:

Step 1: Fill the pre-enrolment form online, download and print Pre-Enrolment Slip

● The NIMC Pre Enrolment online form can be filled on the NIMC site. Ensure you provide the correct information for all the mandatory fields.

● Download and print your Pre-Enrolment Slip.

Step 2: Submit Your Application

● Walk into the nearest NIMC Registration Centre with your BVN and any of the following Original and Valid supporting documents:1) Old National ID card2) Driver’s license3) Voter’s card4) Nigerian International passport5) Certificate of Origin6) Attestation letter from a prominent ruler in your community7) Birth certificate8) Declaration of age9) NHIS ID card10) Government staff ID card11) Registered private organization ID card12) School ID card13) Tax clearance certificate14) Valid Immigration documents

● At the Enrolment Centre, you will be verified to ensure that you have not gone through the process previously. Then, the pre-enrolment slip will be received and cross-checked thoroughly to ensure all is in order.

● If your application is in order, the Enrolment Officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics (your ten fingerprints and facial image) and you will collect the Transaction ID Slip as evidence of the transaction.

Step 3: NIN issuance

● Subject to authentication and verification, the applicant will be asked to come back for the NIN slip between 1 – 5 working days.

● The Transaction ID Slip is required to be presented at the time of collection of the NIN Slip indicating the completion of enrolment.

How to Check your NIN with your Phone

Asides getting the slip, you can also check your National Identification Number on your mobile phone. You can get your NIN by simply dialing *346# with the line which you registered with. This service costs #20 and it will be deducted from your mobile airtime balance. After dialing *346#, simply follow the prompts that appear on your screen till you see your NIN. When the NIN appears, take a screenshot of it or copy it out so you don’t have to go through the process again.

How to Retrieve your NIN ON ALAT App

We did this to help reduce the queues at NIMC centres which is in line with our value of giving simple, reliable and convenient banking needs.

● Step 1: Install ALAT App and in case you have already, login to the App

● Step 2: Locate the Retrieve you NIN feature

● Step 3: Input your registered mobile number and it will be displayed on the mobile app screen.

How to Link your NIN on MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and Spectranet

Following the directives by the government at the latter part of 2020, all National Identification Numbers have to be linked to the sim cards used by citizens. This part of the article explains how to link your NIN to each mobile network.

How to Link NIN to MTN

There are 3 options through which MTN users can link their NIN to their lines:

● The first is to visit https://mtnonline.com/nin.

● The second option is to dial *785# and follow the prompts given.

● The third is to go through myMTNApp.

You can download the app on Google Play or Apple store, complete the NIN form and submit it.

How to Link NIN to Glo

Glo users also have 3 ways through which they can link their NIN to their lines:

● Simply visit www.gloworld.com/ng/nin and fill in the required information.

● You can also dial *109*yourNIN# and follow the prompts given to finish up.

● You can also send an SMS by texting your NIN number to 109 and wait for a response.

How to Link NIN to Airtel

The following ways can be used by Airtel users:

● Visit www.airtel.com.ng/nin and complete the form.

● You can also dial *121*1# to submit your NIN. Simply follow the prompts given after dialing that.

How to Link NIN to 9Mobile

9mobile users can link their NIN to their lines in the following ways:

● Dial *200*8# on your phone and follow the prompts given.

● You can also visit 9mobile.com.ng/nin and click on ‘Verify and link your NIN now’ to submit your details.

How to Link NIN to Spectranet

To link your NIN to Spectranet, simply go to https://unin.spectranet.com.ng and provide the details outlined in the form provided.