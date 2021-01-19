DStv’s “Unmarried” captures all the unwanted drama of the single life

DStv’s Unmarried is returning to our screens on Wednesday, January 20 and we are excited to see the new season.

The drama series follows the lives of three best friends, Nengimote, Funbi and Kamsiyochukwu as they navigate the stormy waters of managing romantic and familial relationships while trying to build a career.

Last season was a bang! From the first episode, we are served with drama. Nengimote (Venita Akpofure) is in love with her husband Atonye (Ayoola Ayoola) and trying for a child but her dreams are shattered when her best friends Funbi (Enado Odigie) and Kamsi (Folu Storms) see her husband getting married to another woman. This shatters Nengi and she spends the rest of the season trying to cope with the betrayal while chasing off unwanted advances from her boss and being in an entanglement with her driver.

Life is not perfect with her friends either. Funbi lives with her head in the clouds and sees her body as the key to unlocking her heart’s desire. She has to get her life in order and fend for herself when her hold on her sugar daddy Chuka (Kalu Ikeagwu) weakens. She also faces demons from the past, and at the end of the season, her life is drastically changed by an unplanned pregnancy.

Folu Storms’ performance as Kamsi was exceptional, even though we all wanted to knock some sense several times. Her devotion to Lota (Kelechi Udegbe) and yearning for a better life for her and her children clashes.

The series explores the lives of the three leads instead of making them stereotypes. It also covers topics that single and (some) married women can relate to like unwanted advances in the workplace, office politics, situationships, unwanted pregnancy, choosing between devotion and what is best for you and how much our family and parents influence us.

The cast delivers outstanding performances. We all wanted to cry with Kamsi, laughed at Funbi’s antics and we were all happy when Nengi threw Atonye out.

In the new season, we look forward to seeing who Kamsi chooses, the man of her dreams or her longtime lover. Funbi’s journey to motherhood and Nengi’s search for love also promises to be exciting.

As we wait for the new season, the most important lesson from the last season is, “never plan a surprise proposal for your significant other.”

Season 2 of ‘Unmarried’ starts on Africa Magic Channel 151 from the 20th of January. 9:00 PM Wednesdays.

