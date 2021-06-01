Double Wahala: Death of NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma and the conflicting reports | #YNaijaCover

Death they say is a debt every human on earth must pay. Most mysterious about this death however is the fact that no one can accurately tell when it will be their turn to pay. Hence, two prayers (or wishes), that many make is that they live up till “good old age” and/or that they depart peacefully.

And so, the controversy surrounding the death announcement of Professor Godswill Obioma, Registrar and Chief Executive of the National Examination Council (NECO), is most certainly far from his death wish.

Nigerians were greeted with shock early Tuesday following reports that Elizabeth Obioma, widow to the 67-year-old academic is alleged to have told the media that he was assassinated by unknown men at his Minna residence. With Sunday’s murder of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri, reports of possible assassination of a top South Easterner in government was bound to ignite apprehension among Nigerians.

This state of apprehension would however be doused following a statement on behalf of the family by the deceased’s son that the NECO helmsman passed on Monday after a brief illness,. Although most of the media outfits that reported otherwise updated their blogs, many Nigerians continue to express doubt about the contrary claims made by the family.

A number of developments; including allegations of mismanagement and corrupt practices levelled against his predecessor at the National Examination Council (NECO) and himself are also key reasons why the latter revelation of a brief illness is being taken with a pinch of salt.

For many, believing the son over his wife who is believed to have been with him at the time of his death thus makes it a hard task. Regardless of what anyone believes however, an autopsy report would certainly put to rest any speculation on the cause of death. Every well-meaning Nigerian should also allow the family to mourn their patriarch without controversy and wish them comfort at such a difficult time.

Professor Obioma, was appointed Registrar of the examination body by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2020.

