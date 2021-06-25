DMX to be honoured in special tribute at the 2021 ‘BET Awards’

BET announced today that beloved rapper DMX will be honoured with a special tribute at the 2021 “BET AWARDS.” The tribute is being curated by producer Swizz Beatz, who had a longstanding friendship with the late musician, and will include standout performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams. BET will celebrate the life and music of DMX from his early beginnings with the iconic hip hop label, Ruff Ryders, to now, by debuting a new song from DMX’s upcoming posthumous album, EXODUS. The “BET AWARDS” 2021 will air LIVE, Monday 28 June on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT. You can also catch the repeat at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT on the same day.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Video choreographer, R&B and Hip Hop veteran, Fatima Robinson, will act as creative director and the tribute will include some of DMX’s iconic hits like Slipping, Party Up, What’s My Name?, Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and many more.

As reported in Billboard, Yonkers, New York native, DMX, sold more than 74 million records worldwide in his lifetime and amassed 14x-platinum RIAA certifications in the U.S. alone. DMX continues to hold the unique distinction of being the only artist in history to enter both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts with #1 debuts for his first five consecu­tive career albums, starting with his debut It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot (May 1998, with “Ruff Ryders Anthem”), then Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (December 1998), … And Then There Was X (1999, with “Party Up (Up In Here)”), The Great Depression (2001, with “Who We Be”), and Grand Champ (2003, with his definitive anthem, “Where The Hood At?”). Themes of redemption weave throughout EXODUS, the first Def Jam album by DMX in 18 years, since 2003’s Grand Champ. The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons. The album artwork is by original photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured some of the most iconic images of DMX throughout his career.

Hosted by Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist, Taraji P. Henson, The ‘BET AWARDS’ 2021 will air LIVE, Monday 28 June on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT. You can also catch the repeat at 19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT on the same day. The ‘BET AWARDS’ 2021 will also be honouring award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe winning and Academy Award nominated actor, Queen Latifah, with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The ‘BET Awards’ 2021 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Voting for the 2021 BET AWARDS ‘Viewers Choice Award’ is now open here. BET.com/betawards is the official site for the ‘BET Awards’ and will have all the latest news and updates about this year’s show.

The previously announced nominees for the “BET AWARDS” 2021 are:

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

EMICIDA (BRAZIL)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)

YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

TEMS (NIGERIA)

ELAINE (SOUTH AFRICA)

ARLO PARKS (UK)

BRAMSITO (FRANCE)

BREE RUNWAY (UK)

MC DRICKA (BRAZIL)

RONISIA (FRANCE)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND

BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY

GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION

HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN

KING’S DISEASE – NAS

UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY

POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SUMMER WALKER

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

ANDERSON. PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

TANK

THE WEEKND

BEST NEW ARTIST

COI LERAY

FLO MILLI

GIVEON

JACK HARLOW

LATTO

POOH SHIESTY

BEST GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHLOE X HALLE

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

MIGOS

SILK SONIC

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

COI LERAY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION

LATTO

SAWEETIE

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

LIL BABY

POP SMOKE

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS – IN JESUS NAME

CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST

H.E.R. – HOLD US TOGETHER

KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD

MARVIN SAPP – THANK YOU FOR IT ALL

TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – SO DONE

BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA

BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN

CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL

CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED

SZA – GOOD DAYS

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARDI B – UP

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

BEST MOVIE

COMING 2 AMERICA

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

SOUL

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

BEST ACTRESS

ANDRA DAY

ANGELA BASSETT

ISSA RAE

JURNEE SMOLLETT

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

ALDIS HODGE

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

EDDIE MURPHY

LAKEITH STANFIELD

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX R. HIBBERT

ETHAN HUTCHISON

LONNIE CHAVIS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL EPPS

STORM REID

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’JA WILSON

CANDACE PARKER

CLARESSA SHIELDS

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

KYRIE IRVING

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

RUSSELL WILSON

STEPHEN CURRY