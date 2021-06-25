DMX to be honoured in special tribute at the 2021 ‘BET Awards’

BET announced today that beloved rapper DMX will be honoured with a special tribute at the 2021 “BET AWARDS.” The tribute is being curated by producer Swizz Beatz, who had a longstanding friendship with the late musician, and will include standout performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams. BET will celebrate the life and music of DMX from his early beginnings with the iconic hip hop label, Ruff Ryders, to now, by debuting a new song from DMX’s upcoming posthumous album, EXODUS. The “BET AWARDS” 2021 will air LIVE, Monday 28 June on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT. You can also catch the repeat at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT on the same day.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Video choreographer, R&B and Hip Hop veteran, Fatima Robinson, will act as creative director and the tribute will include some of DMX’s iconic hits like Slipping, Party Up, What’s My Name?, Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and many more.

As reported in Billboard, Yonkers, New York native, DMX, sold more than 74 million records worldwide in his lifetime and amassed 14x-platinum RIAA certifications in the U.S. alone. DMX continues to hold the unique distinction of being the only artist in history to enter both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts with #1 debuts for his first five consecu­tive career albums, starting with his debut It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot (May 1998, with “Ruff Ryders Anthem”), then Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (December 1998), … And Then There Was X (1999, with “Party Up (Up In Here)”), The Great Depression (2001, with “Who We Be”), and Grand Champ (2003, with his definitive anthem, “Where The Hood At?”). Themes of redemption weave throughout EXODUS, the first Def Jam album by DMX in 18 years, since 2003’s Grand Champ. The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons. The album artwork is by original photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured some of the most iconic images of DMX throughout his career.

Hosted by Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist, Taraji P. Henson, The ‘BET AWARDS’ 2021 will air LIVE, Monday 28 June on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT. You can also catch the repeat at 19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT on the same day. The ‘BET AWARDS’ 2021 will also be honouring award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe winning and Academy Award nominated actor, Queen Latifah, with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The ‘BET Awards’ 2021 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Voting for the 2021 BET AWARDS ‘Viewers Choice Award’ is now open here. BET.com/betawards is the official site for the ‘BET Awards’ and will have all the latest news and updates about this year’s show.

The previously announced nominees for the “BET AWARDS” 2021 are:

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

WIZKID (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)
EMICIDA (BRAZIL)
HEADIE ONE (UK)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)
YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

TEMS (NIGERIA)
ELAINE (SOUTH AFRICA)
ARLO PARKS (UK)
BRAMSITO (FRANCE)
BREE RUNWAY (UK)
MC DRICKA (BRAZIL)
RONISIA (FRANCE)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND
BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY
GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION
HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN
KING’S DISEASE – NAS
UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY
POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK
ANDERSON. PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
GIVEON
TANK
THE WEEKND

BEST NEW ARTIST

COI LERAY
FLO MILLI
GIVEON
JACK HARLOW
LATTO
POOH SHIESTY

BEST GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN
CHLOE X HALLE
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
MIGOS
SILK SONIC

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B
COI LERAY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION
LATTO
SAWEETIE

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY
DRAKE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
LIL BABY
POP SMOKE

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS – IN JESUS NAME
CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST
H.E.R. – HOLD US TOGETHER
KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD
MARVIN SAPP – THANK YOU FOR IT ALL
TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – SO DONE
BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA
BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN
CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL
CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED
SZA – GOOD DAYS

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)
SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN      

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARDI B – UP
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM
BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS

BEST MOVIE

COMING 2 AMERICA
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
SOUL
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

BEST ACTRESS

ANDRA DAY
ANGELA BASSETT
ISSA RAE
JURNEE SMOLLETT
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

ALDIS HODGE
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
DAMSON IDRIS
DANIEL KALUUYA
EDDIE MURPHY
LAKEITH STANFIELD

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX R. HIBBERT
ETHAN HUTCHISON
LONNIE CHAVIS
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL EPPS
STORM REID

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’JA WILSON
CANDACE PARKER
CLARESSA SHIELDS
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

KYRIE IRVING
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
RUSSELL WILSON
STEPHEN CURRY

