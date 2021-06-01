DJ Oskido teams up with Niniola for amapiano-tinged single ‘Banky Banky’

Niniola is continuing her collaborative streak with South African artistes, sharing their sonic appetites over electro-techno-house beats or more commonly referred to as amapiano. In her latest effort, she’s enlisted by Oskido, a South African veteran DJ and producer whose career spans over two decades and has been influential in shaping the country’s music and entertainment scene.

Last year, DJ Oskido returned after a long hiatus and released the Keep The Faith EP, which features top South African acts like Xoli M, Linda Gcwensa, Focalistic, Nokwazi, and Pearl Thusi. His latest track with Niniola is Banky Banky, which is off his just-released EP Back to the Future to commemorate 26 years in the industry. Others track include Ubambe Bani featuring Lady Du and the titular track Back to the Future featuring Spikiri, Lady Du and Professor.

On Banky Banky, Niniola is very identifiable with her lilting vocals spoken in Yoruba, colliding with DJ Oskido’s South African interludes. It’s a seamless confection, the deep, looming beats of house synthesized just for the dancefloor. Listen to Banky Banky below: