DJ Neptune and Wande Coal show off star power in new single ‘Music Messiah’

While Nigeria’s new acts get a lot promotion and momentum in the musical landscape these days, older acts are showing that the scene is big enough to play in. Enter DJ Neptune’s Music Messiah featuring Wande Coal. Both are industry heavyweights: DJ Neptune a successful disc jockey who has contributed to the propagation of Afrobeats both home and abroad with catalogue of projects under his belt and of course Wande Coal, a disruptor of the 2000’s who can easily meld the perfect Afropop song with his unmistakable kinetic vocals.

The last project from Coal was Realms released last year. In 2021, Music Messiah winks at Coal’s still-untouchable vocal dexterity as it also helps heralds DJ Neptune’s upcoming album Sounds of Neptune II billed for released this year. Music Messiah is another churn off South Africa’s amapanio, a vibrant electro-house sound. Listen to Music Messiah.

”I’ll be your genie, I fulfil your desire,” Coal’s vocals are slightly digitally warped for effect, but it is this grandstanding that makes him resonantly Coal. Listen to Music Messiah below: