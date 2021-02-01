Dildo alternatives, Elon Musk on Clubhouse, Breaking up on Feb 14 | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

This one that Pineapple is trending, shey person never carry am do Dildo sha? — Valar Morghulis ♮ ♛ (@tommy_viccetti) February 1, 2021

Twitter people be wilding!!!

The number of overflow rooms on #ClubHouse for @elonmusk that are also FULL😅 guess we all want to gain some knowledge tonight 🙌🏼 — Ivena (@ivena12345) February 1, 2021

I thought ignorance is bliss…

English: I don’t want to see you



Ibadan people: inferior — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) February 1, 2021

Lol… what is this tweet…

I’m working on self improvement right now, it’s really me Vs me. — Seanklean (@Seankleann) February 1, 2021

Good luck with that…

TF!!!

13 days countdown to valentine and you want to break up😭🥺



Deji it’s my God that will punish you!! — Cherry Gold💭 (@itscherrygold) February 1, 2021

Lol.. e get why!

Whatever happens, don’t ever fall in love with a hoe. — Bayo (@mr_adebayo5) February 1, 2021

Lol… e get why…

In love with money but the feelings aren’t mutual 😔. — FEYi 🤍 (@blarrkwave_) February 1, 2021

Money knows no lover!

Lmaooo me and this werey say we go start gym this month

1st don go 🤣 — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) February 1, 2021

Lol…

Ginger me will live forever, that record is so special. 🌿 — REMA (@heisrema) February 1, 2021

Okay, speak for yourself?

Sleep hits differently in church & when lectures is going on😂😂 — Uncle chu (@chubiei) February 1, 2021

Totally agree.