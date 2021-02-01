Deola Sagoe, Kenneth Ize and Mariam Afolabi… Here are the top 10 fashion designers to look out for this year

Nigeria is filled to the brim and spilling over with magnificent creatives, particularly fashion creatives. Nigerian fashion designers have not only made the country a fashion powerhouse within Africa but on an international scale as well.  Here are some of the top designers to look out for in 2021, who are currently shaping the world of fashion.

  1. Deola Sagoe: Almost every Nigerian bride-to-be is currently plotting how to cop a Deola Sagoe fit for their traditional wedding. Her designs have been nothing short of sublime; making the mouths of fashion enthusiasts everywhere water. Deola’s multilayered designs draw inspiration from fabrics with a steady mix of a traditional Nigerian feel and western aesthetics. Her designs are currently the rave of the moment, and we surely can’t wait to see what more she has in store for us in 2021. 
  2. Kenneth IzeKenneth Ize is an Austrian-Nigerian designer. His designs have been seen on the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Adut Akech and Viola Davis. His trademark apparent in most of his designs is a colourful look and a mixture of Nigerian Asoke textiles. 
  3. Fisayo Longe: 2020 was the year of Gaia. Everywhere you turned someone was donning on the Gaia dress- celebrities, influencers and everyday people. The most notable thing about her designs is how well it embraces different body sizes and shapes.  Fisayo Longe showed out again with a new design at the close of 2020, and we are sure she’s got more in store for us for the year 2021. 
  4. Mariam Afolabi: Mariam Afolabi’s label, Mazelle Studio, showcases designs that reak femininity; incorporating frills puffs and unique silhouettes.  Afolabi recently partnered with a conceptual London-based retail destination, Not Just Another Store, to produce a collection of romantic knits.
  5. Ibilola Ogundipe: Ibilola Ogundipe is another designer that shows significant promise, and might be blowing us away again this year. Ibilola’s principal tool of craftsmanship is silk, and she uses it effortlessly to make the most elegant dresses.
  6. Wisdom Adaba: Wisdom Adaba is the creator of the Weiz Dhurm Franklyn brand- a women’s fashion brand. The label creates a blend of African heritage with an elegant modern twist. The self-taught designer has already given word of an upcoming limited womenswear couture collection and a spring-summer ready to wear collection in 2021. 
  7. Frank Aghuno: Launched in 2014 by Frank Aghuno, the Fruché brand keeps delivering stunning designs.  He incorporates a lot of feathers and beads into his designs; showcasing a traditional look in a modern way. 
  8. Mai Atafo: From a business professional to a fashion extraordinaire, Mai Atafo is currently one of Nigeria’s prominent designers. A list of major personalities in the fashion industry would be incomplete without him. Notable celebrities sport his designs on the African continent. Last year, his designs made headlines week after week as he was responsible for the signature attires the host of the Big Brother Season 5 show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wore.
  9. Soares Anthony: Soares Anthony is a bright, and talented fashion designer. His designs are mainly for men. He makes use of high grade Italian light wool to produce most of his creations. His designs are modern, elegant and yet still quite traditional.
  10. Melodia Ebete: The Alexis dress was a fashion phenomenon that rocked social media at the end of 2020 and the start of 2021. People insistently posted pictures of them rocking their Alexis dress, and it soon became a trend. The brand’s founder and creative director, Melodia Ebete, started with Asoebi outfits before branching out to modern, ready to wear styles. It seems it’s paying off big time and we can wait for other styles she’s sure to dazzle us with this year.

