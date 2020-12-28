Davido VS Burna Boy, Uber Drivers, WW1984 | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

People subbing Davido left and right. Your content don come. Thank him — ?????? ♥︎ (@bidemitweets) December 28, 2020

Wahala for who nor be content creator o

2.

Davido makes the Nigerian music industry more relevant and interesting



Shoutout to Papa Ifeanyi. — Biyi The Plug ? (@BiyiThePlug) December 28, 2020

Got me at papa Ifeanyin…

3.

Maybe it’s because they shot the movie in 1984. #WonderWoman1984 — Creatiwitty??‍♂️ (@SocialKhedi) December 28, 2020

Lol…

4.

Full Details Of Davido & Burna Boy Fight In Ghana



With Wizkid minding his business ??



– Thread pic.twitter.com/pBQbGCnTW4 — DemoLa ? (@Demo__UK) December 28, 2020

Battle of the ‘Odogwus’

5.

Credit alert is good but coming back from 2 goals down with 10 men on FIFA to win is another kind of feeling >>>> — Ola ? (@thegreatola) December 28, 2020

Where’s the lie?

6.

Even some Twitter vendors dey earn pass secondary school teachers https://t.co/XSLWkK7x4x — Mr.OXYGEN( Data Plug)? (@DataIsOxygen) December 28, 2020

Lol…

7.

Me : Dad, I’m quitting school to face my dancing career.



Dad : #MaltaJourneyToGreatness pic.twitter.com/zQ5RlC5w9V — Ola ? (@thegreatola) December 28, 2020

The rest is history

8.

My toxic trait: I apologize for being distant, then ghost again?? — KING OF IJEBU LAND ??.. (@ijebuconcept) December 28, 2020

Lol…

9.

a dollar would be 1k naira by now if not for Davido. — Napaul✞ (@Napaul_) December 28, 2020

Please explain?

10.

Wizkid vibing to Davido's tracks, nah wetin de pain Burna boy be dat. — Benue Breed❄️ (@oyimzy) December 28, 2020

Lol