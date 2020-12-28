David vs the Giant: What you need to know about the Davido, Burna Boy ‘clash’ | The #YNaijaCover

Twittersphere was set abuzz upon reports that the entertainer, Davido was involved in a brawl with Burna Boy at a nightclub in Ghana on Sunday.

Accounts from individuals on social media suggest that the incident occurred at Twist nightclub in Ghana, with Wizkid also in attendance.

In one of the videos that circulated the internet, the ‘Jowo’ crooner is seen being escorted out by a few men thought to be his aides. He looked considerably aggravated in the clip.

Samuel Oguachuba, also known as Samklef, confirmed that the two music stars had an altercation at the club. According to him, the incident happened when boys loyal to Davido tried to prevent Burna Boy from entering the same nightclub with the singer.

“I just confirmed that Na as I post am Na him e take happen for Ghana. From a reliable source. As Burna Boy enter the club the place wey he dey go he no know say Davido Dey there. As he reach there Davido boys start to disturb burnaboy. Na so violence start!” he wrote in a tweet.

Shortly after, Davido took to social media to hint that he may quit music soon. He has since corrected the notion, promising ‘more hits’.

“Everyone knows this is the truth !!! 10 years I been fighting this shit ! But I swear nobody go see me finish again !! I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER YOU GUYS HITS!!!! TULE!!!!!” he said.

While it’s well-known that controversy and ‘beef’ sell content and attracts viewers, it would be great if these heavyweights in the music industry could make peace. Imagine the major music magic they could make and the fire collaborations that could come about if only they laid to rest their arms.

We would always hope that the three musketeers; Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid would raise white flags, sing kumbaya and give us beautiful music.