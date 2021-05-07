Dating girls that aren’t romantic, Trekking stories | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Today I replaced sugar with dates in my oats. We’ll wrestle this stomach till it disappears 🏃‍♂️ — A Nigerian FAQ (@NigerianFAQ) May 7, 2021

Lol…

2.

Bet9ja wan use Birthday greeting enter my life again. Talmbout " Happy birthday, forgot your password?" Lmao pls — Ricardo Shilly Shally (@_bamoooo) May 7, 2021

Marketers would do anything! lol

3.

Ran into my friend’s mother at the airport abroad and like reflex I knelt down to greet her 😂 — Moe (@Mochievous) May 7, 2021

Default Naija conditioning!

4.

What is this question?

5.

I hate cuddling at night, please allow me sleep well, when I wake up we’ll cuddle. — Tåštÿ 🍬🇺🇸 (@Prettydoreen_) May 7, 2021

Set awon I’m not romantic

6.

There’s a level you’ll reach, you will not mind buying a bottle of water for 500k — Uncle Chu (@NaijaMin) May 7, 2021

God, Never!

7.

How far is your trekking experience?



Mine: I once trekked from Ikotun to Dopemu — Indispensable David ➐ (@Davidchibike) May 7, 2021

Wahala for who leggedis Benz nor strong o

8.

ever met a nigga that act so in love with his gf but he's cheating?? — Nonny (@Savagenonny) May 7, 2021

They aren’t far to reach…

9.

Some girls will never cheat on the man they love, no matter what.



Even if you dash her 5million. 👀👀 — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) May 7, 2021

You don meannit

10.

Me: dad i have 15 facebook accounts



Dad: and why are you telling me this?



Me: cos that aunty mary you’re flirting with is my account pic.twitter.com/rcPps0mZcZ — 𝕾𝖎𝖑𝖛𝖆✞ (@Just_Silva__) May 7, 2021

Lol.